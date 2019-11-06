Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Most Southeast Asian markets tepid on trade caution; Indonesia falls 1% as banks weigh

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/06/2019 | 11:55pm EST
A man walks past screen at the Indonesia Stock Exchange building in Jakarta

Indonesian shares fell more than 1% on Thursday, dragged by heavy losses in financials, while other Southeast Asian markets treaded water as signs of a delay in Washington and Beijing sealing an interim trade deal dampened sentiment.

Reuters on Wednesday reported that a meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and China's Xi Jinping to sign the long-awaited interim trade deal could be delayed until December.

Officials are still scoping venues for the meeting, which was originally scheduled to take place on the sidelines of a now-cancelled mid-November summit of Asia-Pacific leaders in Chile.

"The location of any deal ceremony is considerably less important than any willingness to sign a deal at all. Or to the substance of any such deal," ING said in a note.

"The question really is, do we even get a December deal?"

The Indonesian index seemed underwhelmed by the trade news, but shares dropped after President Joko Widodo urged bank executives to help spur growth with cuts in lending rates and loans, following feeble third-quarter growth data.

The index touched its lowest in nearly a month, with financials taking a hit as the government's statement could pressure lenders' margins.

Bank Rakyat Indonesia and Bank Mandiri (Persero) dropped 4.3 and 2.5%, respectively.

An index of the country's 45 most liquid stocks <.JKLQ45> were set to declined 1.8%.

Meanwhile, a delay in a long-awaited trade deal suppressed trading in Singapore, with industrials dragging the index lower.

Jardine Strategic Holdings lost 1.5%, while financial sectors supported the index, with Capitaland Ltd posting a 1.1% gain.

The Philippine bourse traded flat after closing 2.3% weaker on Wednesday, after data showed that the country's economy grew better than expected in the third quarter.

Blue-chip stocks recovered from a plunge in the previous session, with SM Prime Holdings and Ayala Corp climbing as much as 2.5% and 0.7%.

Thai stocks edged lower, dragged by energy and materials sectors, while Malaysia's benchmark index was little changed.

(Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

By Sameer Manekar
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AYALA CORPORATION End-of-day quote.
BANK MANDIRI (PERSERO) TBK PT End-of-day quote.
BANK RAKYAT INDONESIA (PERSERO) TBK PT End-of-day quote.
CAPITALAND LIMITED -0.81% 3.66 End-of-day quote.17.68%
JARDINE STRATEGIC HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.78% 32.25 End-of-day quote.-12.77%
SM PRIME HOLDINGS, INC. End-of-day quote.
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:12aPhilippine third-quarter GDP growth speeds up, rate cuts unlikely this year
RE
12:07aTaiwan warns of possible attack if China's slowdown 'becomes serious'
RE
11/06Most Southeast Asian markets tepid on trade caution; Indonesia falls 1% as banks weigh
RE
11/06NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
11/06NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11/06Asia stocks stymied by trade talk frustration
RE
11/06Oil market edgy on U.S. crude build, trade deal angst
RE
11/06British digital lender Tandem to launch in Hong Kong by year end
RE
11/06Oil market edgy on U.S. crude build, trade deal angst
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1COZIRON RESOURCES LIMITED : Xerox in $33 billion bid for HP - sources
2MITSUBISHI CORPORATION : MITSUBISHI : to shut Singapore oil-trading unit after unauthorised losses
3Oil market edgy on U.S. crude build, trade deal angst
4APPLE INC. : Roku quarterly net loss widens, shares plunge
5INTEL CORPORATION : Qualcomm's licensing forecast, helped by Apple deal, drives share gains

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group