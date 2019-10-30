Most Southeast Asian markets trade in narrow range ahead of Fed decision; Singapore gains

The U.S. central bank is expected dish out a quarter percentage-point rate cut for the third time this year, expectations of which have bolstered global equities over the past few weeks.

OCBC analysts said in a note that while policy easing has largely been priced in, "uncertainty remains if it would be a hawkish rate cut with Jerome Powell signalling a wait and see mode from here".

Adding to the cautious mood was a Reuters report that an interim trade deal between the United States and China might not be completed in time for signing in Chile next month as expected.

Philippine shares <.PSI> fell as consumer and industrial stocks weighed on the benchmark.

Heavyweight SM Investments Corp slipped 0.9% and conglomerate Alliance Global Group Inc fell 2.5%.

The Malaysian bourse <.KLSE> was flat, with palm oil producer Sime Darby Plantation being the biggest drag on the index. The stock fell nearly 3%.

Indonesian shares <.JKSE> pared early losses to tick up due to a rally in energy stocks.

Coal miner PT Bayan Resources TBK surged 19.6% and was set for its best session in over a year.

Meanwhile, Singapore's benchmark index <.STI> edged up 0.3% and was on track to rise for second straight session.

Fed's rate cut is seen benefiting the city-state's industrial, real estate and consumer sectors, according to analysts at CMC Singapore Market.

Industrial conglomerate Jardine Strategic Holdings Ltd advanced 0.6%, while food processor Wilmar International Ltd rose 0.5%.

Gains in Singapore's heavyweight banking stocks also aided the benchmark.

Vietnam stocks <.VNI> rose 0.4%, buoyed by financials.

(Reporting by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

By Anushka Trivedi