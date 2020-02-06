Most Southeast Asian stock markets rise; Philippine up ahead of likely rate cut

While most indexes clocked small gains in the last two sessions, current levels stand nowhere close to what they were at before Jan. 20 when the coronavirus outbreak first drew the attention of global markets.

Since then, major regional markets such as Indonesia, Singapore and Philippines have shed 2%-5%.

"Bargain-hunting and hopes of an accommodative stance to be adopted by more central banks in the region as a cautionary response to the virus outbreak has lifted sentiment," Joel Ng, analyst at KGI Securities said.

Traders cited unconfirmed reports of a possible vaccine or drug breakthrough for the coronavirus as a trigger for a broader rally on Wednesday, although they also said such a catalyst was also likely to be an excuse for short-covering.

The World Health Organization too played down such reports of drug breakthroughs.

"While this may have supported risk-taking, we don't see much substance in these reports just yet and we are sceptical the risk rally will continue", analysts at ING said in a note.

Malaysian equities led gains with a near 1% jump as a rally in palm oil prices boosted the benchmark.

Sime Darby Plantation, the world's largest oil palm planter by land size, rose 1.4%.

The Philippine benchmark climbed 0.9% ahead of its central bank's meeting. Nine of 11 economists polled by Reuters said it will cut the rate on its overnight reverse repurchase facility by 25 basis points to 3.75%.

Aiding sentiment was economic data from United States which showed the country's trade deficit falling for the first time in six years in 2019 along with a pick-up in services sector activity last month.

Trade-sensitive Singapore shares rose as much as 0.8% to hit their highest since Jan. 27, buoyed by financials and industrials.

Index heavyweights Comfortdelgro Corporation Ltd and SATS Ltd gained more than 2% each.

(Reporting by Shruti Sonal; editing by Uttaresh.V)

By Shruti Sonal