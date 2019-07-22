Log in
Most Southeast Asian stocks drop on signals of smaller U.S. rate cut

07/22/2019 | 12:43am EDT
An investor monitors share market prices in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

(Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets started the week on the backfoot with Philippines leading the declines, as investors pulled money out of risky assets due to reduced odds of a double-barrelled U.S. interest rate cut later this month.

Equities worldwide benefited last week from New York Fed President's dovish comments that hinted at a half-point rate cut this month, but hopes were thwarted when his speech was recanted and qualified as "academic" rather than a policy suggestion.

Wall Street Journal's report on Friday that the U.S. Federal Reserve was likely to cut rates by 25 bps dashed expectations further.

Markets "will likely trade with a more risk cynical bent this week as the less dovish Fed narrative continues to sink in" said Stephen Innes, managing partner at Vanguard Markets, in a note.

Leading the declines, Philippine shares <.PSI> posted their sharpest intraday drop in over three weeks, dented by financials and utility stocks. The biggest laggards in the index - Bank of the Philippine Islands and power generator Aboitiz Equity Ventures Inc lost more than 2% each.

The Singapore index <.STI> also edged lower, with real estate giant Capitaland Mall Trust falling 1.5% and lender United Overseas Bank Ltd shedding 1.1%.

Indonesian shares <.JKSE> dropped most in nearly two weeks with losses being dominated by consumer stocks.

Unilever Indonesia Tbk PT dropped 1.3%, while the country's second-largest cement maker Indocement Tunggal Prakarsa Tbk PT shed 1.4%.

Meanwhile, Thai shares <.SETI> dipped shortly after data showed the country's customs-cleared exports declined for a fourth straight month in June, down 2.15% from a year earlier, while imports also contracted for the period.

Losses mainly stemmed from the industrial sector as Bangkok Expressway and Metro PCL subsided 2.7%, while Airports of Thailand PCL traded 1% lower. Malaysian shares <.KLSE> shed previous session's gains to edge 0.3% lower as losses in telco and financial sectors weighed. Telecom services provider Maxis Bhd skid 1.2%, while lender CIMB Group Holdings Bhd declined 1%.

Bucking the trend, the Vietnam benchmark index <.VNI> edged a tick higher.

(Reporting by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

By Anushka Trivedi
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ABOITIZ EQUITY VENTURES INC End-of-day quote.
AIRPORTS OF THAILAND PCL End-of-day quote.
BANGKOK EXPRESSWAY AND METRO PCL End-of-day quote.
BANK OF THE PHILIPPINE ISLANDS End-of-day quote.
CAPITALAND MALL TRUST -1.12% 2.64 End-of-day quote.16.30%
CIMB GROUP HOLDINGS BHD End-of-day quote.
INDOCEMENT TUNGGAL PRAKARSA TBK PT End-of-day quote.
MAXIS BERHAD End-of-day quote.
UNILEVER INDONESIA TBK PT End-of-day quote.
UNITED OVERSEAS BANK LTD 1.05% 26.94 End-of-day quote.9.16%
