Most Southeast Asian stocks fall ahead of China trade data; Singapore up

"Investors will likely stay defensive and monitor geopolitical developments ahead of China trade data later in the week," ING said in a note.

China's exports are expected to have rebounded in March after a sharp drop in February, while imports likely shrank for a fourth straight month but at a more modest pace, a Reuters poll showed.

Investors remained wary as U.S. President Donald Trump has threatened new tariffs on goods from the European Union even as the Sino-U.S. trade dispute remains unresolved.

Indonesian shares slipped amid political uncertainty ahead of the presidential elections on April 17.

Consumer and financial stocks led the decline with Astra International Tbk PT down 1.6 percent, while Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk PT lost 1.8 percent.

Philippine shares fell 0.3 percent and were headed for their first session of decline in four, after data showed a drop in the country's February exports.

Exports slid 0.9 percent from a year earlier, while imports rose 2.6 percent.

Malaysian stocks declined 0.7 percent, hurt by a 3 percent fall in state utility firm Tenaga Nasional Bhd.

Malaysian state-owned investment firm Khazanah Nasional has raised 1.05 billion ringgit ($255 million) through the sale of 85 million Tenaga Nasional shares at the bottom of a 12.33–12.58 ringgit range.

Investors now await February industrial output data expected later in the day for cues about the local economy.

Meanwhile, Singapore shares gained on telecom stocks.

Singapore Telecommunications Ltd rose as much as 2.3 percent to a more than five-month high. The Economic Times reported Singapore Telecommunications, Bharti Airtel Ltd and Warburg Pincus were in talks to buy the near-61 percent stake of Zee founder Subhash Chandra's family in Dish TV, to be followed by an open offer for 26 percent more.

