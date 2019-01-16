Most Southeast Asian stocks rise, Indonesia leads pack ahead of central bank meet

Indonesian index <.JKSE> rose 0.6 percent ahead of the policy rate decisions of the central bank at its first policy meeting for the year 2019.

A Reuters poll of 20 economists predict Bank Indonesia to maintain its 7-day reverse repurchase rate <IDCBRR=ECI> at 6.00 percent. The rate was raised six times between May and November in the previous year in an effort to shore up the Rupiah

"We suspect that Bank Indonesia (BI) will be able to keep rates on hold through the rest of the year, supporting fixed income assets. There are some early signs that liquidity is improving," according to a DBS Bank note.

Indonesia's central bank on Wednesday also said it expects 2019 economic growth of the country at 5.2 percent and that the key policy rate has neared its peak.

Financial and energy stocks drove the index with shares of Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk PT gaining 2.2 percent and those of United tractors Tbk PT rose 3.3 percent.

Meanwhile, Singapore's benchmark index <.STI> pared some of its early losses after falling as much as 0.4 percent, due to the worst fall in the country's December exports in two years.

December non-oil exports shrank unexpectedly by 8.5 percent, compared with a 1.5 percent rise predicted by a Reuters poll.

Losses were concentrated in technology and consumer non-cyclical stocks, with Thai Beverage PCL's counter shedding 1.4 percent and that of Venture Corporation Ltd dipping 2.6 percent.

Meanwhile, other southeast Asian stock markets were positive, as worries over trade tensions and China's economic growth took a back seat, widening investors' risk appetite.

The Philippine benchmark <.PSI> rose 0.6 percent, buoyed by real estate and telecommunication stocks. Shares of Ayala Land Inc rose 2.6 percent, while those of Jollibee Foods Corp gained 2.4 percent.

The Malaysian index <.KLSE> climbed 0.4 percent, helped by consumer cyclical and energy stocks. Shares of Petronas Chemicals Group Bhd rose 0.9 percent, while those of Genting Bhd firmed 2.8 percent.

(Reporting by Shreya Mariam Job in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

