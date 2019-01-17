Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Most Southeast Asian stocks rise on hopes of Sino-U.S. trade war relief

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/17/2019 | 11:15pm EST
An SGX sign is pictured at Singapore Stock Exchange

(Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets rose on Friday taking cues from broader Asia, with Philippines leading gains, after a media report on progress in U.S.-China trade talks stirred hopes of a deal in their tariff dispute and supported risk sentiment.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin had discussed lifting some or all tariffs imposed on Chinese imports and had suggested offering a tariff rollback during trade discussions scheduled for Jan. 30, according to a Wall Street Journal report citing people familiar with the internal deliberations.

However, a Treasury spokesperson denied the report saying the process with China is nowhere near completion.

While the news boosted sentiment in the market, analysts are of the opinion that "alleged equity market motivations of the rumour/speculation" might hamper trade agreements.

"If calming financial markets is indeed the main motivation for any conciliatory moves on U.S.-China trade tariffs, it begs the question of durability of any subsequent trade talks' outcome," said Vishnu Varathan, senior economist at Mizuho Bank.

Despite the denial from the Treasury department, global equity markets advanced as investors turned optimistic about softening trade tensions. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan <.MIAPJ0000PUS> added 0.7 percent.

Industrial and financial stocks drove the Philippine benchmark index <.PSI> 1 percent higher, leading gains in the region.

Shares of BDO Unibank Inc climbed 1.9 percent, while those of Ayala Corp advanced 1.6 percent.

The Singapore index <.STI> recovered from the losses of the previous session owing to a fall in the country's December exports, to rise 0.2 percent.

Financial stocks largely pulled the index higher, with shares of DBS Group Holdings Ltd and United Overseas Bank Ltd rising 0.4 percent and 0.3 percent, respectively.

However, the Indonesian index <.JKSE> bucked the trend to fall slightly, dragged by consumer staples and financial stocks.

The country's central bank on Thursday held its key rate unchanged and the governor indicated that its cycle of aggressive tightening in 2018 was "near its peak", thanks to "dovish" recent signals from the U.S. Federal Reserve.

(Reporting by Shreya Mariam Job in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

By Shreya Mariam Job
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AYALA CORPORATION --End-of-day quote.
BDO UNIBANK INC --End-of-day quote.
DBS GROUP HOLDINGS LTD -0.36% 25.08 End-of-day quote.5.56%
UNITED OVERSEAS BANK LTD -0.53% 26.44 End-of-day quote.7.13%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:30aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:09aChina yuan inches up on Sino-U.S. trade hopes, but set for first losing week in over month
RE
01/17AGING SINGAPORE : City-state helps firms retain workers past retirement age
RE
01/17China trims 2017 GDP growth rate just before 2018 pace unveiled
RE
01/17China trims 2017 GDP growth rate just before 2018 pace unveiled
RE
01/17NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01/17CARLOS GHOSN : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01/17Most Southeast Asian stocks rise on hopes of Sino-U.S. trade war relief
RE
01/17GLOOMY FORECAST FOR DAVOS : crises aplenty, but few world leaders
RE
01/17Malaysia picks lead arrangers for 200 billion yen samurai bond
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY : American Express misses estimates on slowing customer spending; shares drop
2NETFLIX : Netflix forecast misses Wall Street view, shares dip
3AUDI AG : AUDI : U.S. grand jury indicts four Audi managers in VW emissions probe
4MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT : to acquire LinkedIn
5TWITTER : TWITTER : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.