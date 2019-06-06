Most U.S. Consumers Support Professional Drone Use, Says CTA

Most Americans are comfortable with the many ways drones are changing
our lives for the better, according to new research from the Consumer
Technology Association (CTA). The study, Drones:
Public Perceptions & Consumer Attitudes, reports
three-quarters of U.S. adults are comfortable with drone use by local
law enforcement (76%), utility and construction companies (71%) and
educational institutions (70%).
“Drones are making work safer and more efficient for professions such as
newsgathering, construction, utility inspections and first responders,”
said Steven Hummel, senior research analyst, market research, CTA. “At
the same time, innovations in technology have made drones more
accessible for consumers with enhanced features that can turn anyone
into a hobbyist or indoor racing enthusiast. The possibilities of drones
are limitless.”
Consumer sentiment about drones is even higher among hobbyists – 86% of
drone owners support any adult flying a drone for general purposes.
CTA’s latest Consumer
Technology Ownership and Market Potential Study shows 13% of
U.S. households – some 15.6 million U.S. households – own a drone, up
from 10% in 2018. The study also forecasts 12% of households plan to buy
a drone in the next year.
Almost all (99%) drone owners use their devices for recreational uses
including general purpose flying (72%), amateur aerial photography and
videography (55%), and racing (23%). Small- (59%) and medium-sized (58%)
drones are most common, and most owners have more than one device.
Other findings include:
-
Most drone owners are married (56%) with children (60%) and own their
home (68%). Current drone owners also tend to live in the South (41%)
– especially in suburban areas (45%) – and identify as male (62%).
-
While only one-third (35%) of U.S. adults are familiar with the Know
Before You Fly drone safety education campaign, it has strong
brand recognition with current drone owners (63%).
-
Keeping out of the way of emergency vehicles and operations (89%) and
remaining a safe distance from people, other aircrafts and vulnerable
property (88%) are most important to consumers, regardless of whether
they own a drone.
It’s important to note that these “toy” drones – which weigh less than
half a pound – and drones used for racing or indoor use do not require
Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) registration and thus are not
accounted for in FAA forecasts.
CTA’s consumer study surveyed of over 2,000 U.S. adults. To read the
full report, visit CTA.tech.
