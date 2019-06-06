Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Most U.S. Consumers Support Professional Drone Use, Says CTA

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/06/2019 | 11:29am EDT

Most Americans are comfortable with the many ways drones are changing our lives for the better, according to new research from the Consumer Technology Association (CTA). The study, Drones: Public Perceptions & Consumer Attitudes, reports three-quarters of U.S. adults are comfortable with drone use by local law enforcement (76%), utility and construction companies (71%) and educational institutions (70%).

“Drones are making work safer and more efficient for professions such as newsgathering, construction, utility inspections and first responders,” said Steven Hummel, senior research analyst, market research, CTA. “At the same time, innovations in technology have made drones more accessible for consumers with enhanced features that can turn anyone into a hobbyist or indoor racing enthusiast. The possibilities of drones are limitless.”

Consumer sentiment about drones is even higher among hobbyists – 86% of drone owners support any adult flying a drone for general purposes. CTA’s latest Consumer Technology Ownership and Market Potential Study shows 13% of U.S. households – some 15.6 million U.S. households – own a drone, up from 10% in 2018. The study also forecasts 12% of households plan to buy a drone in the next year.

Almost all (99%) drone owners use their devices for recreational uses including general purpose flying (72%), amateur aerial photography and videography (55%), and racing (23%). Small- (59%) and medium-sized (58%) drones are most common, and most owners have more than one device.

Other findings include:

  • Most drone owners are married (56%) with children (60%) and own their home (68%). Current drone owners also tend to live in the South (41%) – especially in suburban areas (45%) – and identify as male (62%).
  • While only one-third (35%) of U.S. adults are familiar with the Know Before You Fly drone safety education campaign, it has strong brand recognition with current drone owners (63%).
  • Keeping out of the way of emergency vehicles and operations (89%) and remaining a safe distance from people, other aircrafts and vulnerable property (88%) are most important to consumers, regardless of whether they own a drone.

It’s important to note that these “toy” drones – which weigh less than half a pound – and drones used for racing or indoor use do not require Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) registration and thus are not accounted for in FAA forecasts.

CTA’s consumer study surveyed of over 2,000 U.S. adults. To read the full report, visit CTA.tech.

About Consumer Technology Association:

Consumer Technology Association (CTA)TM is the trade association representing the $398 billion U.S. consumer technology industry, which supports more than 18 million U.S. jobs. More than 2,200 companies – 80 percent are small businesses and startups; others are among the world’s best-known brands – enjoy the benefits of CTA membership including policy advocacy, market research, technical education, industry promotion, standards development and the fostering of business and strategic relationships. CTA also owns and produces CES® – the world’s gathering place for all who thrive on the business of consumer technologies. Profits from CES are reinvested into CTA’s industry services.

UPCOMING EVENTS

  • CES 2020
    January 7-10, 2020 – Las Vegas, NV


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:47aWORLD WRESTLING ENTERTAINMENT : Seven Great Extols Kingston's Exploits
AQ
11:47aSCANCOM : MTN Celebrates MoMo At 10
AQ
11:46aWhat's Holding Back Healthcare Innovation? Infiniti's Latest Blog Reveals Three Key Barriers Affecting Healthcare Innovation
BU
11:46aWhat are the New and Exciting Medical Devices Packaging trends? Infiniti's New Article Reveals It All
BU
11:46aBNP PARIBAS : Merger of BNP Paribas España into BNP Paribas
GL
11:46aYMAGIS : Group Names Benoit Jacheet Chief Financial Officer
AQ
11:45aSUMITOMO MITSUI FINANCIAL : Japanese lender SMFG eyes Philippines, India in Asia growth push
RE
11:44aTRANSAT AT : Air Transat announces the new features of its winter 2019-2020 flight program
AQ
11:44aACGME Announces Second Cycle of Funding Recipients for Resident-Led Back to Bedside Initiative
PR
11:44aMONEDA LATAM CORPORATE BOND FUND : Declares Distributions
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1France seeks to fend off blame for FCA-Renault deal collapse
2CHINA MINMETALS RARE EARTH CO LTD : China rare earth prices soar on their potential role in trade war
3CMC MARKETS PLC : CMC Markets chief says worst is over after profit plunges 90%
4RÉMY COINTREAU : REMY COINTREAU : China's thirst for cognac helps Remy top profit forecasts
5CAPGEMINI : CAPGEMINI : 5G in Industrial Operations

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About