Most VIA Rail Routes to Resume Partial Service

02/28/2020 | 05:31pm EST

MONTRÉAL, Feb. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Most of VIA Rail Canada (VIA Rail) services will be progressively back in operation, including between Toronto-Montréal and Toronto-Ottawa as of Tuesday, March 3.

Furthermore, The Canadian will be operating two departures: one on Wednesday, March 4, between Toronto-Vancouver and another on Friday, March 6, between Vancouver and Toronto. Further departures will be confirmed in the coming days.

All current reservations on those segments will be protected. As VIA Rail is reaching out directly to passengers with reservations to update them on the latest developments, we would like to inform all our customers that this transition will take time and have an impact on the reservation system. We thank them for their patience and understanding.

Please find below a summary of routes in service:

 

Overview of service resumptions*

Route

Service

Montréal-Toronto

Partial service to resume Tuesday, March 3

Toronto-Ottawa

Partial service to resume Tuesday, March 3

Toronto-London-Windsor

In full service

Toronto-Sarnia

In full service

Toronto-Niagara Falls

In full service

Québec City-Montréal-Ottawa

In Full service

Senneterre-Jonquière

Full service to resume Wednesday, March 4

The Ocean (Montréal-Halifax)

In full service

Winnipeg-The Pas

Full service to resume Sunday, March 1

The Canadian (Toronto-Vancouver)

One departure confirmed on

Wednesday, March 4

The Canadian (Vancouver-Toronto)

One departure confirmed on

Friday, March 6

*This information is subject to change without notice

 

As of February 28, 940 trains have been cancelled because of the blockades.

More than 164 000 passengers have been affected.

We continue to work with the infrastructure owner, CN Rail, on making sure that normal service can resume on all routes and that passengers can be welcomed back on board our trains as quickly as possible.

 

Overview of service cancellations*

Route

Service

Cancelled until (inclusively) :

Toronto-Ottawa

Cancelled

Monday, March 2

Toronto-Montréal

Cancelled

Monday, March 2

Senneterre-Jonquière

Cancelled

Tuesday, March 3

The Canadian

Cancelled

Tuesday, March 3

Prince Rupert-Prince George-Jasper

Cancelled

Friday, March 6

*This information is subject to change without notice.

 

All passengers are encouraged to visit our website for more information. Details on the refunding procedure are available on our website: https://www.viarail.ca/en/travel-advisory-information.

We thank our passengers for their continued patience and understanding.

About VIA Rail

As Canada's national rail passenger service, VIA Rail (viarail.ca) and all its employees are mandated to provide safe, efficient and economical passenger transportation service, in both official languages of our country. VIA Rail operates intercity, regional and transcontinental trains linking over 400 communities across Canada, and about 180 more communities through intermodal partnerships, and safely transported over 5 million passengers in 2019. The Corporation has been awarded five Safety Awards and three Environment Awards by the Railway Association of Canada since 2007. Visit the "About VIA Rail" section at https://www.viarail.ca/en/about-via-rail.

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/most-via-rail-routes-to-resume-partial-service-301013662.html

SOURCE VIA Rail Canada Inc.


© PRNewswire 2020
Latest news "Companies"
