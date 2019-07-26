Most drop after ECB holds rates steady

The ECB chief Mario Draghi on Thursday signalled the need for more monetary stimulus but maintained rates, disappointing doves who now will be focusing on a U.S. Federal Reserve meeting next week.

ING in a note warned that the market's tone would be "risk-off" and said "investors continue to digest green shoots of upcoming U.S.-China trade talks amid persisting anxiety about the likely turn economic policies in the developed world take".

Indonesian shares <.JKSE> fell 1.3% on weakness in financial and consumer stocks, while an index of Jakarta's 45 most liquid stocks <.JKLQ45> fell 1.5%.

Cigarette maker PT Hanjaya Mandala Sampoerna Tbk and Bank Central Asia Tbk PT lost 2.7% and 0.9%, respectively.

In other news, the country's flag carrier PT Garuda Indonesia (Persero) Tbk PT dipped 1.5% after it restated 2018 results to show it incurred a loss of $175 million rather than a profit.

Singapore stocks <.STI> fell 0.7%, seeing its worst intraday drop in nearly three weeks.

Shares of Singapore Telecommunications Ltd traded ex-dividend and were the biggest drag on the index. Singtel dropped 4.3% and was on track for its worst weekly performance in about 3 years.

The city-state is due to report industrial production for June later in the day, which is expected to decline 7.9% on a year-over-year basis, according to a Reuters poll.

Last week, Singapore logged dismal export data for June, with electronic shipments diving over 30% as the country tussled against tepid global demand and the Sino-U.S. war. The nation's second-quarter GDP also shrank by 3.4%.

Philippine shares <.PSI> are on track to snap three sessions of weekly gains, with heavyweights Ayala Land Inc and GT Capital Holdings Inc pressuring the benchmark.

Meanwhile, top lender BDO Unibank Inc said its half-yearly net interest income jumped 24% to 56.9 billion pesos.

Bucking the trend, Vietnam's main board <.VNI> rose 0.3%.

(Reporting by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

By Anushka Trivedi