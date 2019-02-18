Most end higher on trade talk progress; Indonesia leads

The world's largest economies are to resume trade talks in Washington this week with U.S. President Donald Trump hinting at an extension to the March 1 deadline for a deal to prevent further tariffs on Chinese goods.

The Indonesian index led the gains in the region and ended up 1.7 percent, driven by financials and telecom stocks. Bank Central Asia and Telekomunikasi Indonesia firmed 2.2 percent and 3.6 percent, respectively.

Singapore's benchmark rose 0.8 percent to an over four-month closing high, bolstered by gains in the country's biggest listed company DBS Group Holdings.

Shares of the biggest lender in Southeast Asia rose 1.7 percent after the it reported a record annual profit and an 8 percent rise in quarterly profit.

Other financial stocks also gained, with Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp and United Overseas Bank rising 1.7 percent and 0.7 percent, respectively.

Investors also awaited supportive measures for the economy from the budget speech.

"The government's budget...will likely need to incorporate some offsetting measures to stimulate the domestic economy in the face of mounting external weakness," a note from ING said.

Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat in an annual budget speech announced an introduction of S$1.1 billion ($811.15 million)bicentennial bonus for Singaporeans.

The benchmark, however, seemed largely unaffected by the larger-than-expected decline in January non-oil domestic exports.

Real estate and utility stocks pushed the Vietnam benchmark index more than 1 percent higher, with Petrovietnam Gas JSC rising 3.4 percent and Vingroup JSC advancing 1.5 percent.

Philippine stocks rose 0.8 percent boosted by industrial stocks with JG Summit Holdings Inc strengthening 7.8 percent, while San Miguel Corp gained 7.1 percent.

The Thai index, however, ended about 0.1 percent down, dragged by industrials and healthcare stocks.

(This story corrects fourth paragraph to say DBS Group Holdings is Singapore's biggest listed company, not second biggest)

(Reporting by Shreya Mariam Job in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

By Shreya Mariam Job