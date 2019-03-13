Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Most fall ahead of China industrial data; risk sentiment weakens

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/13/2019 | 12:02am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Traders begin work on the first day of 2018 trading at the Philippine Stocks Exchange (PSE), as the benchmark index hits a new record high, in the financial district of Makati city, Metro Manila

(Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets were subdued on Wednesday, with Singapore taking the biggest hit, as investors remained cautious ahead of key industrial output data from China, amid plummeting risk appetite across broader Asia.

Further dampening the global sentiment, British lawmakers rejected Prime Minister Theresa May's amended Brexit deal which had provided short-lived cheer in the previous session, putting the fate of the world's fifth largest economy on the line. [MKTS/GLOB]

Investors in the region turned cautious ahead of Southeast Asia's largest trading partner China's January-February combined industrial output and retail sales data due on Thursday.

Recent gloomy data from the economic giant has cast gloomy spells on markets, sparking doubts about global growth and economic outlook amid a damaging Sino-U.S. trade war.

Losing most among regional stocks, Singapore's index slipped 0.8 percent after a strong performance in the previous session.

"In the end, you still go back to fundamentals, and that is slowing trade and slowing economies. Expectations are not at a high level for Chinese data... I think there's some cautiousness ahead of that," said Joel Ng, an analyst at KGI Securities.

He also added that the drop could also be in part, due to the jump of the index in the previous session, prompting some profit taking among investors as they look towards more defensive plays amid prospects of slowing Chinese demand.

Shares of lender DBS Group Holdings Ltd, down 1.2 percent and real estate company City Developments Ltd, about 0.8 percent lower, were among the top drags on the index.

Investors appeared to stay on the sidelines, as indexes in Thailand, Indonesia and Philippines were little changed, edging marginally lower.

In Philippines, conglomerate SM Investments Corp slipped 1.6 percent to largely drag the index, offsetting gains among real estate company SM Prime Holdings Inc and food and beverage producer Universal Robina Corp.

Meanwhile, Vietnam's index rose 0.5 percent as real estate and financials boosted its benchmark. Vingroup JSC rose 0.7 percent while Vincom Retail JSC gained 2.5 percent.

(Reporting by Rashmi Ashok in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

By Rashmi Ashok

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:21aFactbox - Boeing 737 MAX 8 groundings spread around the world
RE
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:09aFactbox - Boeing 737 MAX 8 groundings spread around the world
RE
12:02aMost fall ahead of China industrial data; risk sentiment weakens
RE
03/12Oil prices rise on OPEC supply cuts, U.S. sanctions on Iran, Venezuela
RE
03/12Pound edges up after May's Brexit defeat, more volatility expected
RE
03/12DEPARTMENT OF FINANCE AUSTRALIAN GOVERNMENT : Launch of Government transparency website
PU
03/12NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03/12NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
03/12IDC RESEARCH : Latest Research Shows 88% of Mining Companies Globally are Increasing Operational Technology Security Spending, but OT Security Risk Still Exist from Disjointed Management
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP : U.S. will not suspend Boeing 737 MAX planes after Ethiopia crash
2BOEING COMPANY (THE) : U.S. Senate to hold crash hearing as lawmakers urge grounding Boeing 737 MAX 8
3AIR CANADA : Canada sees no reason to ground Boeing 737 MAX 8, ready to act if need be
4REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS : REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS : Teen Scientists Win $1.8 Million at Regeneron Science ..
5WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) : WALT DISNEY : Mexico backs Disney-Fox deal, orders sale of Fox Sports channels
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.