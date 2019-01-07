Log in
Most fall as markets uncertain about Sino-U.S. trade deal

01/07/2019 | 10:47pm EST
Traders begin work on the first day of 2018 trading at the Philippine Stocks Exchange (PSE), as the benchmark index hits a new record high, in the financial district of Makati city, Metro Manila

(Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian markets declined on Tuesday as investors remain sceptical about a resolution to the long-drawn Sino-U.S. trade war despite positive comments on the ongoing negotiations.

U.S. and Chinese officials resumed talks in Beijing, with U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross predicting on Monday that the world's largest economies would reach a trade deal that they could "live with".

"We have to look at it from a slightly bigger picture. You cannot view it by a day by day basis because the trade deal is not a one-day thing," said Charles William Ang, associate analyst at COL Financial Group Inc.

"There might be recent developments but it has been an issue for quite sometime now so you cannot really judge the impact."

The Philippine index <.PSI> led declines in the region, falling as much as 0.9 percent, dragged by real estate and financial stocks.

Conglomerate Ayala Corp fell 4.1 percent while SM Prime Holdings Inc declined 3 percent, hurting the Manila index.

Further dampening the mood, a U.S. guided-missile destroyer sailed near disputed islands in the South China Sea as the talks began on Monday, in what China called a "provocation".

While China claims almost all of the strategic waters, most Southeast Asian nations have competing claims in the region.

Vietnam stocks <.VNI> skid 0.6 percent with real estate firm No Va Land Investment Group Corp falling as much as 6.9 percent, its lowest in more than five months.

Bucking the trend, Singapore's benchmark index <.STI> was marginally higher with major lenders DBS Group Holdings Ltd and Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Ltd rising 0.6 percent and 0.7 percent, respectively.

The Malaysian index <.KLSE> was marginally lower, while Thai stocks and the Indonesian benchmark <.JKSE> traded sideways.

(Reporting by Niyati Shetty in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)

By Niyati Shetty
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AYALA CORPORATION --End-of-day quote.
DBS GROUP HOLDINGS LTD 1.98% 23.75 End-of-day quote.-0.04%
NO VA LAND INVESTMENT GROUP CORP --End-of-day quote.
OVERSEA-CHINESE BANKING CORP. LIMITED 1.79% 11.37 End-of-day quote.0.98%
SM PRIME HOLDINGS, INC. --End-of-day quote.
