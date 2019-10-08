Most gain as China opens firmer after week-long break

High-level talks between the United States and China are set to kick off on Thursday, while deputy trade negotiators from both countries launched a round of talks at the start of the week, with markets looking for signs of a resolution.

"The general feeling in Chinese equity markets is quite positive and that's a pretty convincing signal to other equity markets in Asia," said Stephen Innes, Asia Pacific market strategist, AxiTrader.

The Philippine index <.PSI> gained as much as 1% to its highest in more than a week. Conglomerate SM Investments Corp rose 2.5%, while lender BDO Unibank climbed 1.2%.

Financial and industrial sectors lifted Singapore shares <.STI> to their highest since Oct. 2, with United Overseas Bank gaining 1.4% and conglomerate Jardine Strategic Holdings rising 1.5%.

Thai stocks extended gains for a second session after a cabinet approved a budget of 3.2 trillion baht ($104.99 billion) for the 2020 fiscal year to bolster Southeast Asia's second-largest economy, which was growing at its weakest pace in nearly five years.

The bourse was underpinned by banking and industrial sectors, with lender Central Pattana PCL climbing 0.8%, while Airports of Thailand rose 0.3%.

However, Malaysian shares <.KLSE> edged lower, dented by heavy losses in healthcare and energy sectors.

