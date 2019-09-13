Log in
Most gain as trade thaw, ECB stimulus trigger risk rally

09/13/2019 | 12:12am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Man passes a stock index board showing property developer Capitaland losing 6.67 percent at the Singapore Exchange in the central business district

(Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets rose on Friday, as signs of a de-escalation in the U.S.-China trade friction and European Central Bank's aggressive push for fiscal stimulus helped offset concerns about a global recession.

Washington on Thursday was encouraged by Beijing's purchase of U.S. farm goods, ahead of planned talks next week, with U.S. President Donald Trump reportedly mulling the possibility of an interim trade deal, which would postpone tariffs or even roll back some of the existing ones.

"Given that investors have been known to wear trade war emotion on their sleeve, any steps by China and the U.S. to ease tensions further ahead of face-to-face talks in Washington in the coming weeks will be a green light of risk sentiment" said Stephen Innes, Asia Pacific market strategist, AxiTrader.

Markets worldwide also received a lift from ECB's decision to cut rates by 10 bps and assurance of a renewed effort on the fiscal policy front, such as resuming bond-buying programme.

Leading gains in the region, the Philippine index <.PSI> advanced to its highest in two weeks, underpinned by heavyweights SM Prime Holdings Inc and conglomerate SM Investments Corp.

Singapore's main bourse <.STI>, which has been highly sensitive to developments in the Sino-U.S. trade spat, gained 0.3% on the back of financial and industrial stocks.

Meanwhile, Vietnam <.VNI> and Indonesian shares <.JKSE> were trading marginally higher.

Bucking the upbeat trend, Malaysian stocks <.KLSE> extended declines to a second session, with losses in telecom service providers Digi.com Bhd and Maxis Bhd denting the index.

Malaysian telecom firm Axiata Group Bhd and Norway's Telenor ended talks last week, failing to create a telecom joint venture, which saw Telenor's local unit Digi.com mark its biggest intraday percentage drop in nearly nine years.

The market is still affected by the negative sentiment in the telco sector and appreciation of the ringgit, with exporters seeing declines in stocks such as Petronas Chemicals Group, IHH Healthcare Bhd, among others, said Redza Rahman, head of research, MIDF.

For Asian Companies click;

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS AT 0404 GMT

Change on the day

Market Current Previous close Pct Move

Singapore 3203.61 3194.96 0.27

Bangkok 1659.56 1660.68 -0.07

Manila 7988.41 7944.43 0.55

Jakarta 6345.491 6342.174 0.05

Kuala Lumpur 1596.72 1601 -0.27

Ho Chi Minh 977.56 976.07 0.15

Change so far in 2019

Market Current End 2018 Pct Move

Singapore 3203.61 3068.76 4.39

Bangkok 1659.56 1563.88 6.12

Manila 7988.41 7,466.02 7.00

Jakarta 6345.491 6,194.50 2.44

Kuala Lumpur 1596.72 1690.58 -5.55

Ho Chi Minh 977.56 892.54 9.53

(Reporting by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

By Anushka Trivedi
