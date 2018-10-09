Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Most markets subdued; Philippines, Singapore extend falls

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/09/2018 | 06:19am CEST
People gather near a stock ticker at Singapore Stock Exchange

(Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets were subdued on Tuesday, tracking weakness in broader Asia as China allowed its currency to slip past a psychological bulwark amid sharp losses in domestic share markets.

The International Monetary Fund added to concerns about trade war risks by cutting forecasts of global growth for both this year and next, including downgrades to the outlook for the United States, China and Europe.

Also weighing on sentiment were escalating trade frictions between the world's top two economies, with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Chinese Foreign Minister and State Councillor Wang Yi airing their grievances in the open during a brief visit to Beijing by Washington's top diplomat.

Meanwhile, yields on 10-year U.S. Treasury bonds remained strong, hitting a fresh seven-year top on Tuesday, as bullish comments on the U.S. economy by the Federal Reserve stoked concerns of faster-than-expected interest rate hikes. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan <.MIAPJ0000PUS> declined to a near 17-month low.

Philippine shares <.PSI> extended falls into a fourth session and hit their lowest in more than three months, dragged by industrials and financials. Conglomerate Ayala Corp declined 2.2 percent, while Aboitiz Equity Ventures fell 3.8 percent.

Singapore shares <.STI> extended losses into a fourth session, with Thai Beverage PCL shedding 2.9 percent and Hongkong Land Holdings declining 0.6 percent.

Among gainers, Thai shares <.SETI> edged higher after five straight sessions of falls, helped by energy stocks.

PTT Exploration and Production advanced 2.1 percent.

(Reporting by Niyati Shetty in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

By Niyati Shetty
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ABOITIZ EQUITY VENTURES INC --End-of-day quote.
AYALA CORPORATION --End-of-day quote.
HONGKONG LAND HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.79% 6.35 End-of-day quote.-9.67%
PTT EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION PCL --End-of-day quote.
THAI BEVERAGE PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED -2.86% 0.68 End-of-day quote.-26.09%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:19aMost markets subdued; Philippines, Singapore extend falls
RE
06:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
06:13aIMF chief economist not concerned about China's ability to defend currency
RE
06:09aADB ASIAN DEVELOPMENT BANK : Project to Support Improved Water Governance in Mongolia Kicks Off with Workshop
PU
06:09aV. VASILIAUSKAS : Preparations necessary amid strengthening global risks
PU
05:24aMalaysia may introduce new taxes, sell assets to pay debt - Mahathir
RE
05:22aOil prices rise on signs that Iranian crude exports fall further
RE
05:21aOil prices rise on signs that Iranian crude exports fall further
RE
05:16aChina must take strong stimulus measures to support growth - state media
RE
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ELK PETROLEUM LIMITED : ELK PETROLEUM : AGM Web-Broadcast
2Oil prices rise on signs that Iranian crude exports fall further
3MICROSOFT CORPORATION : Microsoft to invest in Southeast Asian ride-hailing firm Grab
4NORSK HYDRO : NORSK HYDRO : Alunorte to resume production at half capacity (Oct 9, 2018)
5SEATTLE GENETICS, INC. : SEATTLE GENETICS : Genmab and Seattle Genetics Announce Tisotumab Vedotin Data to Be ..
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.