Most popular countries for Aussie travellers in 2019 (Media Release)

02/17/2020 | 08:17pm EST

Most popular countries for Aussie travellers in 2019


New Zealand continued to be the leading destination for Australians travelling overseas, with nearly 1.5 million short-term trips in 2019, according to new data released today by the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS).

ABS Director of Migration Statistics, Jenny Dobak, said that the record annual 11.3 million trips Australians made overseas in 2019 was almost double that of 10 years ago.

'There has been a strong increase of Australian residents travelling overseas over recent years,' she said.

New Zealand was the leading destination country for residents of New South Wales, Victoria, Queensland, Tasmania and the Australian Capital Territory. Indonesia remained in second position with over 1.4 million trips and was the leading destination for those living in South Australia, Western Australian, and the Northern Territory,.

The average duration away for Australians was 14 days. Of the top 10 destination countries, those travelling to the UK stayed away the longest (24 days on average), followed by those travelling to India (23 days). The shortest average days away were for Fiji (7 days) and New Zealand (8 days).

Holiday was the main reason for travel for 57 per cent of Aussies returning home from a short-term trip overseas. Visiting friends and relatives was next at 26 per cent.

Top 10 destination countries(a) - 2019

Destination Country

'000

Average days away

New Zealand

1 463

8

Indonesia

1 401

9

USA

1 056

16

UK(b)

663

24

China

608

17

Thailand

543

12

Japan

522

14

India

426

23

Singapore

417

8

Fiji

345

7

(a) Top 10 destination countries based on year ending December 2019.
(b) Includes United Kingdom, Channel Islands and Isle of Man.

Further details can be found in Overseas Arrivals and Departures, Australia (cat. no. 3401.0) available on the ABS website https://www.abs.gov.au

Media Notes:
· Short-term trip is less than 1 year.
· When reporting ABS data, the Australian Bureau of Statistics (or ABS) must be attributed as the source.
· For media requests and interviews, contact the ABS Media Team on 1300 175 070 (8.30am - 5pm Mon-Fri).
· Subscribe to our email notification service and get media releases or products sent to you on release.

Disclaimer

ABS - Australian Bureau of Statistics published this content on 18 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 February 2020 01:16:04 UTC
