Most recover on China's stimulus hopes; Singapore leads gains

China will strengthen monitoring of its economic situation and improve its "reserve" of economic policies, the National Development and Reform Commission said in a statement.

The stimulus from the region's largest trading partner spurred a positive movement in most of the markets, after they fell on Monday following an unexpected fall in China's December exports and imports.

"These (Southeast Asian) markets rebounded this morning on news that China may be loosening its monetary policy and increasing fiscal spending. The rebound is stronger as shorts were reversed given yesterday's failure to trigger steeper declines," said Liu Jinshu, director of research at NRA Capital, Singapore.

Singapore's benchmark index <.STI> lead gains in the region to rise to an over three-month high.

Buoyed by industrial and financial stocks, the index rose 1.3 percent, with shares of DBS Group Holdings Ltd Jardine Strategic Holdings Ltd firming as much as 1.9 percent each.

The Indonesian index <.JKSE> rose as much as 0.4 percent before the country released lower-than-expected December trade data.

The country's exports fell 4.6 percent last month, compared to a Reuters poll expecting a rise of 1.8 percent, bringing the trade deficit to $1.10 billion.

Unilever Indonesia Tbk PT counter gained as much as 0.9 percent, while that of Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Perusahaan Perseroan PT firmed 0.8 percent.

Consumer staple and material stocks drove the Thai benchmark higher.

Meanwhile, Malaysian index <.KLSE> fell slightly, hurt by losses in the material and utility stocks.

Shares of Axiata Group Bhd slid as much as 1.8 percent, while those of Petronas Dagangan Bhd fell 1.9 percent.

Philippine index <.PSI> reversed gains from the previous session to fall 0.3 percent, hurt by industrials and consumer discretionary stocks.

(Reporting by Shreya Mariam Job in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

