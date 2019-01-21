Log in
Most rise on China stimulus hopes, trade talk progress

01/21/2019 | 12:15am EST

(Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets rose on Monday with Thailand leading the gains, as investors hoped for more stimulus from China after disappointing growth, amid optimism about Washington and Beijing progressing with trade talks.

GDP of China, the largest trading partner of the region, expanded 6.4 percent in the fourth quarter of 2018, in line with analyst expectations, while for the year, the economy grew 6.6 percent, its slowest pace in 28 years.

Following a slowdown in its growth, Chinese policymakers have pledged more support to the economy in this year with the government expected to unveil more fiscal stimulus measures during the annual parliament meeting in March, including bigger tax cuts and more spending on infrastructure projects.

"Markets had expected the slowing economic growth I think focus is shifted to stimulus measures that China has announced over the past few weeks," said Joel Ng, an analyst at KGI Securities.

Meanwhile, the positive turn on the trade talks is also boosting market sentiment in the region, with Thai stocks leading gains.

"China offering to eliminate its trade imbalance by increasing imports of U.S. goods ...(is) probably providing a much better sentiment in the market," Joel added.

A Bloomberg report had earlier stated that China has offered to go on a six-year buying spree to ramp up imports from the United States in order to reconfigure the relation between the two countries.

Furthermore, the U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday had also confirmed that there has been progress toward a trade deal with China.

Thai stock index rose 0.5 percent, owing to a surge in 2018 exports.

The country's 2018 exports rose 6.7 percent bringing the country's trade balance to $1.06 billion compared to a deficit of $1.10 billion expected by analysts.

Energy stocks drove the index with PTT PCL rising 1 percent and PTT Exploration and Production PCL firming 1.6

Singapore's benchmark index <.STI> rose 0.5 percent buoyed by financial and technology stocks.

Shares of DBS Group Holdings Ltd rose 0.2 percent, while those of United Overseas Bank Ltd gained 0.5 percent.

Malaysian markets were closed for a holiday.

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS AS at 0400 GMT

Change on the day

Market Current Previous close Pct Move

Singapore 3239.71 3224.34 0.48

Bangkok 1591.72 1583.77 0.50

Manila 8036.4 8047.12 -0.13

Jakarta 6462.356 6448.156 0.22

Ho Chi Minh 904.98 902.3 0.30

Change so far in 2019

Market Current End 2018 Pct Move

Singapore 3239.71 3068.76 5.57

Bangkok 1591.72 1563.88 1.78

Manila 8036.4 7,466.02 7.64

Jakarta 6462.356 6,194.50 4.32

Ho Chi Minh 904.98 892.54 1.39

(Reporting by Shreya Mariam Job in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

By Shreya Mariam Job
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DBS GROUP HOLDINGS LTD 0.24% 25.14 End-of-day quote.5.81%
PTT EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION PCL --End-of-day quote.
UNITED OVERSEAS BANK LTD 0.38% 26.54 End-of-day quote.7.54%
