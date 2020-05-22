Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Most small businesses set to reopen, national study by Thryv, Inc. and America's SBDC shows

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/22/2020 | 01:35pm EDT

Dallas, May 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wave 9 of a national study revealed positive signs that small businesses are getting back to work. Those businesses saying they are still seeing large declines in customer demand has decreased below levels seen nine weeks ago. Those expecting continued large declines in demand has been trending downward.  

More than half (57 percent) of small business owners now think staying closed a few more weeks is too long. At the same time, 64 percent say they are still concerned about a second wave of the virus. 

“We are clearly seeing that small businesses want to reopen,” said Gordon Henry, Chief Strategy Officer at Thryv®. “One positive sign is the number of small businesses that need to decrease employee hours has steadily declined. Last week, Wave 9 saw that number, which peaked in Wave 2, fall from 88 percent to 70 percent.”   

Regarding loans, the study found 58 percent of SMBs have applied for a Small Business Administration (SBA) loan. Only 8 percent say they are likely to apply for an SBA loan in the future, indicating that those applications have peaked. Two-thirds of those who applied have been approved for the loan and 68 percent have received the funds.  

The federal government disburses funds through the SBA pursuant to the CARES Act

A question added in Wave 5 has shown about 40 percent of businesses studied planned to ask all employees to return to work immediately after they reopen. Another 25 percent said all employees were still working. Not surprisingly, firms with approved SBA loans were more likely to say employees were reporting to work. However, the effect was less pronounced in Wave 9 indicating employees are returning to work regardless of government aid.  

The study of small businesses by Thryv Inc. and America’s Small Business Development Centers (SBDC), a resource partner of the Small Business Administration (SBA), was conducted May 10 - 17, and was a follow-up to Waves 1 through 8 of the study conducted the prior weeks. 

“We continue to see funds flowing to small businesses. Slightly more than two-thirds (68 percent) have received the proceeds of the SBA loans and businesses are reacting by putting employees back to work,” said Charles “Tee” Rowe, president and CEO at America’s SBDC. “Our big concern now is helping them reopen safely and effectively.” 

These are just a few data points from the joint longitudinal study by Thryv, Inc. — a SaaS and marketing solutions company with over 350,000 small business clients nationwide — and America’s SBDC conducted among small businesses across the country this past weekend. The research supports the integral role small businesses play and the value they bring to the economy. Both America’s SBDC and Thryv Inc. have a long history of working with small businesses. 

The study was conducted on May 10 through May 17 among small businesses, with a margin of error +/- 6.4 percent. Thryv and America’s SBDC will continue to gather data from SMBs over the next four to eight weeks. 

For full study results, email alan.traverse@thryv.com.

About Thryv, Inc.

Thryv, Inc. builds and owns the simple, easy-to-use Thryv® software that helps small business owners with the daily demands of running a business; and allows them to take control and be more successful. Thryv provides modernized business functions allowing them to manage their time, communicate with clients, and get paid. These include building a digital customer list, communicating with customers via email and text, updating business listings across the internet, accepting appointments, sending notifications and reminders, managing ratings and reviews, generating estimates and invoices, processing payments, and issuing invoices and coupons. 

Thryv delivers business services to more than 350,000 small businesses across America that enable them to compete and win in today’s economy. 

Thryv also provides consumer services through our market-leading search, display and social products—and connects local businesses via The Real Yellow Pages® from the over 25 million monthly visitors of DexKnows.com®, Superpages.com® and yellowpages.com search portals; and local print directories. For more information about the company, visit thryv.com.

About America’s SBDC Program: America's SBDC (Small Business Development Center) Network is a partnership uniting private enterprise, government, higher education and local nonprofit economic development organizations. It is the Small Business Administration's largest partnership program, providing management and technical assistance to help Americans start, run and grow their own businesses. Learn more at www.americassbdc.org.

 

Media Contacts:  

Paige Blankenship

Thryv, Inc.

972.453.3012                                                                         

paige.blankenship@thryv.com

 

April Youngblut

America’s SBDC

703.764.9850

april@americassbdc.org

 

 

###

Paige Blankenship
Thryv, Inc.
972.453.3012
paige.blankenship@thryv.com

© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
02:22pSOUTHWEST IOWA RENEWABLE ENERGY, LLC : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
02:19pBOOKS-A-MILLION MEMORIAL DAY SALES AND EXCLUSIVE : In-Store and Online Deals, Father's Day Gifts, New Releases and More
BU
02:18pCOMSOVEREIGN HOLDING CORP. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
02:18pConsumer Confidence Seen Slipping to 82.3 -- Data Week Ahead
DJ
02:17pBILL.COM HOLDINGS, INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
02:17pHALLIBURTON CO : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
02:17pHEMOSTEMIX : Announces Corporate Update
PU
02:16pResearch Report with COVID-19 Forecasts - Global Off-grid Solar Power Systems Market 2020-2024 | Evolving Opportunities with ABB Ltd. and ENGIE SA | Technavio
BU
02:14pREDFIN : Bay Area Homebuyers Seek Out Oakland and Suburban Areas as Remote Work Grows, Redfin Analysis Finds
PR
02:12pFLYHT AEROSPACE : Production and Supply Chain Coordinator
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1NVIDIA CORPORATION : Nvidia forecasts sales above estimates, powered by data center results
2NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. : France warns Renault could disappear; Nissan plans job cuts
3JD.COM, INC. : JD COM : Retail CEO's Livestreaming Debut Shows A Golden Opportunity to Buy a Propert …
4DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG : LUFTHANSA AG : DZ Bank reiterates its Sell rating
5ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING : ALIBABA : 4Q Profit Falls 88%; Revenue Rises

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group