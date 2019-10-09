Log in
Most weaken as Sino-U.S. standoff broadens

10/09/2019 | 12:19am EDT
Man is seen in front of an electronic board showing stock information on the first day of trading in the Year of the Pig at a brokerage house in Hangzhou

(Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets dropped on Wednesday, as tensions between the United States and China heightened hours ahead of high-level negotiations, denting hopes of a trade deal.

Washington imposed visa restrictions on Chinese government and Communist Party officials over abuses of Muslim minorities. The move came only hours after the Trump administration widened its trade blacklist to include some of China's top artificial intelligence startups.

High-level talks between the world's top two economies on trade are due to resume on Thursday. The negotiations, which are the global markets' most important catalyst for months, have weighed on investor sentiment.

"The movement is definitely reactionary given that there is little expectations of a deal now, and we will also have to look out for a Chinese retaliation," said Joel Ng, an analyst with KGI Securities.

"I think more bad news is yet to come."

Philippine stocks <.PSI> shed previous session's rally to drop as much as 1% after the central bank said that last month's rate cut could be the last of 2019.

The biggest laggards in the index were real estate and consumer sectors. Property developer SM Prime Holdings was down 1.7%, while conglomerate SM Investments Corp fell 1%.

Singapore shares <.STI> were on track to snap two sessions of gains, dragged by industrial and financial sectors.

Lender DBS Group Holdings was trading 0.8% down, while conglomerate Jardine Matheson Holdings lost 1.4%.

Losses in the banking and healthcare sectors weighed on Malaysian stocks <.KLSE>, with Malayan Banking falling 0.6%, while hospital operator IHH Healthcare dropped 0.7%.

Bucking the sombre mood, Vietnam index <.VNI> traded marginally higher.

(Reporting by Soumyajit Saha in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

By Soumyajit Saha
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DBS GROUP HOLDINGS LTD 0.32% 24.76 End-of-day quote.4.21%
IHH HEALTHCARE BHD End-of-day quote.
JARDINE MATHESON HOLDINGS LIMITED 1.60% 54.04 End-of-day quote.-22.01%
MALAYAN BANKING BERHAD End-of-day quote.
SM INVESTMENTS CORPORATION End-of-day quote.
SM PRIME HOLDINGS, INC. End-of-day quote.
