Mostotrest : Independent director re-elected as the Chairman of Mostotrest Board

07/06/2020 | 09:59am EDT
06/07/20

Mostotrest's new Board of Directors elected on June 30 by the Annual General Share-holders' Meeting convened for its meeting in Moscow.

In accordance with the Company's Articles of Association, the new Board of Directors considered the matter of electing a Chairman of the Board at its first meeting. The Board has re-elected Mr. Vyacheslav Prikhodko, the independent director, as its Chair-man.

The Board has re-elected Mr. Vladimir Kotylevsky who is the Deputy CEO as its Deputy Chair, and Mrs. Larisa Goltsman who has for many years served as the Mostotrest cor-porate lawyer as Corporate Secretary.

FOR REFERENCE

Mostotrest PJSC is the largest diversified infrastructure construction company with a footprint across all key and related market segments, and a participant in pioneering public-private partnership projects in Russia. According to the EMBS Group, an independent industry consultancy, Mostotrest 2016 share of the Russian transport infrastructure construction market was 14.6%.

The Mostotrest Group core business segments include construction and reconstruction of bridges (including road, railway and city bridges), roads and other transport infrastructure, as well as road maintenance, repair and operation services. In 2012, Mostotrest also diversified into road concession management.

The company was founded in 1930 for the construction of off-gauge and extra-large bridges.

Currently, Mostotrest is involved in the implementation of a number of complex integrated transport infrastructure projects, such as construction of several segments of the M-1 'Belarus' and M-5 'Ural' highways, as well as Moscow metropolitan area transport infrastructure development projects.

For more detailed information about Mostotrest please visit: www.mostotrest.ru


Disclaimer

OAO Mostotrest published this content on 06 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 July 2020 13:58:01 UTC
