Mother Cabrini Health Foundation : Announces Deeply Experienced Executive Team

Foundation to begin historic grantmaking this year to address statewide health disparities

Today, the Mother Cabrini Health Foundation announced its full executive leadership team. This most recent announcement marks a critical milestone as the foundation will open its grant portal on April 18.

The Mother Cabrini Health Foundation is one of the largest in the United States and the largest foundation focused exclusively on New York State.

It originated from the successful sale of Fidelis Care, a non-profit health insurer started and operated by the Bishops of the Catholic Dioceses’ of New York. Over more than twenty years, Fidelis Care under the oversight of the Bishops grew to become one of the highest-rated, most successful insurers operating in New York State and created the immense opportunity for Mother Cabrini Health Foundation to continue to address generational health disparities.

“Since the early 90’s, the Catholic Bishops of New York State have remained steadfast in their absolute commitment to ensuring Fidelis Care was an organization that did right by New Yorkers and maintained our cherished Catholic values. It’s because of these tireless efforts that the Cabrini Foundation will improve lives in every part of the state for generations to come,” said Cardinal Timothy Dolan.

The $3.2B foundation estimates awarding up to $150M annually for a wide range of programming focused on reducing persistent healthcare and social determinants of health disparities.

“This top-tier leadership team will drive the impactful work that the Mother Cabrini Health Foundation will support across our state beginning this year,” said Al Kelly, chair of the board of directors and chief executive officer, VISA. “Tasked with fulfilling a public mandate to reduce health disparities and honor the foundation’s namesake, Mother Cabrini, this foundation will tangibly improve the lives of hundreds of thousands of New Yorkers in need.”

The incoming leadership team includes the following executives: Chief Executive Officer, Monsignor Gregory Mustaciuolo; Chief Investment Officer, Colin Ambrose, CFA; Chief Financial Officer, David Horne, CPA; Chief Programs and Grants Officer, Deborah Konopko; Chief Administrative Officer, Channon Lucas; Chief Compliance Officer, Linzie Steinbach.

“This team of skilled, mission-driven executives steering the Mother Cabrini Health Foundation will deliver on the incredible opportunity we have to improve the lives of all New Yorkers,” said Monsignor Gregory Mustaciuolo. “Leading this foundation is truly an honor.”

Under their leadership, the Cabrini Foundation will tackle the causes of health care and social determinants of health disparities across New York State through an effective, targeted grantmaking program. The foundation is particularly looking to increase health care access in underserved communities, specifically: low income individuals and families, older adults, immigrants and migrant workers, formerly incarcerated individuals, persons with special needs, veterans, young children, pregnant women and new moms, and youth and young adults.

Monsignor Gregory Mustaciuolo, Chief Executive Officer

Msgr. Mustaciuolo most recently led the day to day operations of the Archdiocese of New York as the vicar general and chancellor, where he served the pastoral and financial needs of over 2.6 million Catholics, was responsible for the oversight of over 600 employees, nearly 300 individual parishes, 130 schools, and 90 individual charity organizations, with combined revenues of more than $415 million. He also guided Making All Things New, the archdiocese’s pastoral planning initiative and launched the Renew and Rebuild Capital Campaign to raise $200 million for critical, long-term capital projects. During his tenure at the Catholic Center, he has served three Archbishops of New York -- Cardinal O’Connor, Cardinal Egan and most recently, Cardinal Dolan. Msgr. Mustaciuolo holds a law degree from St. John’s University and advanced canon law and theological degrees from Rome.

Colin Ambrose, CFA, Chief Investment Officer

Colin previously served as the Chief Investment Officer for the UJA Federation of New York where he managed $1.5 billion in endowment and employee retirement plan assets. He joined UJA in 2009 to create the investment office. At UJA, Colin managed the growth of the assets into a globally diversified portfolio. Before his work at UJA, he launched the investment office at the Juilliard School. Colin received a BA from Wesleyan University and an MBA from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute.

“It’s an incredible honor and responsibility to steward the significant assets of the Mother Cabrini Health Foundation. I look forward to working closely with the Investment Committee and the entire executive team as we begin grantmaking to fund critical causes across New York State,” said Colin Ambrose.

David Horne, CPA, Chief Financial Officer

David recently served as chief financial officer of March of Dimes Foundation, where for over two decades he had oversight of an annual operating budget of more than $194 million and $315 million in pension and operating assets. In addition to his financial management proficiency he has broad experience in grant making, risk management, strategic planning, revenue analytics, HR and financial systems implementation, and employee benefits. He is a Certified Public Accountant and holds an MBA from Sacred Heart University.

“I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to oversee the finances for the Mother Cabrini Health Foundation. With strict financial controls and processes in place, I have no doubt that the Cabrini Foundation will be a major force for good in New York for decades to come,” said David Horne.

Deborah Konopko, Chief Programs and Grants Officer

Deborah most recently served as Vice President at Wyckoff Heights Medical Center where she was responsible for compliance and external relations. She was the Executive Director of a long-term $65 million project under the Deputy Under Secretary of the Army to study military suicide and soldier resilience. She was the Regional Director of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, responsible for New York, New Jersey, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. She was also the founding Chair of the New York State Health Foundation with assets of $270 million. Deborah served as Deputy Secretary for Health to former Governor George Pataki and First Assistant Counsel. She is an attorney and a member of the New York Bar. She received her JD from Fordham University School of Law and her AB from Princeton University.

“I’m honored to be part of a team with a mission in the spirit of Mother Cabrini to support programs to improve access across New York to high quality health services and improved public health outcomes, and address the social determinants of healthcare across all vulnerable populations in our state,” said Deborah Konopko.

Channon Lucas, Chief Administrative Officer

Channon most recently oversaw the daily operations of fourteen functional departments within the Archdiocese of New York and served as the liaison for the archdiocese’s charitable works. She successfully led large-scale capital programs including the Cardinal’s Annual Stewardship Appeal and raised over $300 million for the pastoral and capital needs of the parishes of the archdiocese. As vice chancellor, she managed high-priority, high-stakes initiatives such as the most recent Papal Visit to New York and the launch of the Archbishop Fulton J. Sheen Center for Thought and Culture. Channon holds a MS in global affairs from New York University and a BA in politics from Ithaca College. She serves on the advisory board at NYU’s Center for Global Affairs and on the Black Ministry Leaders Commission of the Archdiocese of New York.

“I’m eager to work closely with our partners to support at-risk populations across New York State and reduce health disparities. Our foundation is launching at a critical time, as disparities among communities, sometimes just miles apart, seem to be growing at a rapid clip,” said Channon Lucas.

Linzie Steinbach, Chief Compliance Officer

Linzie most recently served as Chief Financial Officer of the US Registered Fund of Funds platform at Man Group Plc. Prior to that, she was a senior vice president at Bank of America where she oversaw daily operations of 60+ alternative investment funds and assets totaling approximately $4 billion. Linzie has over 15 years of experience in finance, regulatory compliance and operations management, specializing in developing and implementing financial controls and process improvements. Linzie hold a BBA with a concentration in Finance and Accounting from Emory University, Goizueta Business School.

“There are so many positive changes we can help foster in communities across New York State leveraging the grantmaking power of the Mother Cabrini Health Foundation. I’m excited to work with my colleagues on the executive team and staff to make sure we deliver for New Yorkers each and every day,” said Linzie Steinbach.

ABOUT THE MOTHER CABRINI HEALTH FOUNDATION

The Mother Cabrini Health Foundation is a private, non-profit organization with the mission to improve the health and well-being of vulnerable New Yorkers, bolster the health outcomes of targeted communities, eliminate barriers to care, and bridge gaps in health services. The foundation provides flexible support for new and innovative approaches that enhance health and wellness across New York State. The Cabrini Foundation serves New Yorkers of all faiths or no faith at all and is named after Mother Cabrini, a tireless advocate for immigrants, children, and the poor.

For more information, please visit https://www.cabrinihealth.org/. To sign up for real-time updates on Cabrini Foundation’s exciting work, please visit https://www.cabrinihealth.org/#join.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190416006067/en/