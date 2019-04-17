Mother Cabrini Health Foundation : Announces Deeply Experienced Executive Team

Today, the Mother Cabrini Health Foundation announced its full executive
leadership team. This most recent announcement marks a critical
milestone as the foundation will open its grant portal on April 18.
The Mother Cabrini Health Foundation is one of the largest in the United
States and the largest foundation focused exclusively on New York State.
It originated from the successful sale of Fidelis Care, a non-profit
health insurer started and operated by the Bishops of the Catholic
Dioceses’ of New York. Over more than twenty years, Fidelis Care under
the oversight of the Bishops grew to become one of the highest-rated,
most successful insurers operating in New York State and created the
immense opportunity for Mother Cabrini Health Foundation to continue to
address generational health disparities.
“Since the early 90’s, the Catholic Bishops of New York State have
remained steadfast in their absolute commitment to ensuring Fidelis Care
was an organization that did right by New Yorkers and maintained our
cherished Catholic values. It’s because of these tireless efforts that
the Cabrini Foundation will improve lives in every part of the state for
generations to come,” said Cardinal Timothy Dolan.
The $3.2B foundation estimates awarding up to $150M annually for a wide
range of programming focused on reducing persistent healthcare and
social determinants of health disparities.
“This top-tier leadership team will drive the impactful work that the
Mother Cabrini Health Foundation will support across our state beginning
this year,” said Al Kelly, chair of the board of directors and chief
executive officer, VISA. “Tasked with fulfilling a public mandate to
reduce health disparities and honor the foundation’s namesake, Mother
Cabrini, this foundation will tangibly improve the lives of hundreds of
thousands of New Yorkers in need.”
The incoming leadership team includes the following executives: Chief
Executive Officer, Monsignor Gregory Mustaciuolo; Chief Investment
Officer, Colin Ambrose, CFA; Chief Financial Officer, David Horne, CPA;
Chief Programs and Grants Officer, Deborah Konopko; Chief Administrative
Officer, Channon Lucas; Chief Compliance Officer, Linzie Steinbach.
“This team of skilled, mission-driven executives steering the Mother
Cabrini Health Foundation will deliver on the incredible opportunity we
have to improve the lives of all New Yorkers,” said Monsignor Gregory
Mustaciuolo. “Leading this foundation is truly an honor.”
Under their leadership, the Cabrini Foundation will tackle the causes of
health care and social determinants of health disparities across New
York State through an effective, targeted grantmaking program. The
foundation is particularly looking to increase health care access in
underserved communities, specifically: low income individuals and
families, older adults, immigrants and migrant workers, formerly
incarcerated individuals, persons with special needs, veterans, young
children, pregnant women and new moms, and youth and young adults.
Monsignor Gregory Mustaciuolo, Chief Executive
Officer
Msgr. Mustaciuolo most recently led the day to day operations of the
Archdiocese of New York as the vicar general and chancellor, where he
served the pastoral and financial needs of over 2.6 million Catholics,
was responsible for the oversight of over 600 employees, nearly 300
individual parishes, 130 schools, and 90 individual charity
organizations, with combined revenues of more than $415 million. He also
guided Making All Things New, the archdiocese’s pastoral planning
initiative and launched the Renew and Rebuild Capital Campaign to raise
$200 million for critical, long-term capital projects. During his tenure
at the Catholic Center, he has served three Archbishops of New York --
Cardinal O’Connor, Cardinal Egan and most recently, Cardinal Dolan.
Msgr. Mustaciuolo holds a law degree from St. John’s University and
advanced canon law and theological degrees from Rome.
Colin Ambrose, CFA, Chief Investment Officer
Colin previously served as the Chief Investment Officer for the UJA
Federation of New York where he managed $1.5 billion in endowment and
employee retirement plan assets. He joined UJA in 2009 to create the
investment office. At UJA, Colin managed the growth of the assets into a
globally diversified portfolio. Before his work at UJA, he launched the
investment office at the Juilliard School. Colin received a BA from
Wesleyan University and an MBA from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute.
“It’s an incredible honor and responsibility to steward the significant
assets of the Mother Cabrini Health Foundation. I look forward to
working closely with the Investment Committee and the entire executive
team as we begin grantmaking to fund critical causes across New York
State,” said Colin Ambrose.
David Horne, CPA, Chief Financial Officer
David recently served as chief financial officer of March of Dimes
Foundation, where for over two decades he had oversight of an annual
operating budget of more than $194 million and $315 million in pension
and operating assets. In addition to his financial management
proficiency he has broad experience in grant making, risk management,
strategic planning, revenue analytics, HR and financial systems
implementation, and employee benefits. He is a Certified Public
Accountant and holds an MBA from Sacred Heart University.
“I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to oversee the finances for the
Mother Cabrini Health Foundation. With strict financial controls and
processes in place, I have no doubt that the Cabrini Foundation will be
a major force for good in New York for decades to come,” said David
Horne.
Deborah Konopko, Chief Programs and Grants Officer
Deborah most recently served as Vice President at Wyckoff Heights
Medical Center where she was responsible for compliance and external
relations. She was the Executive Director of a long-term $65 million
project under the Deputy Under Secretary of the Army to study military
suicide and soldier resilience. She was the Regional Director of the
U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, responsible for New York,
New Jersey, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. She was also the
founding Chair of the New York State Health Foundation with assets of
$270 million. Deborah served as Deputy Secretary for Health to former
Governor George Pataki and First Assistant Counsel. She is an attorney
and a member of the New York Bar. She received her JD from Fordham
University School of Law and her AB from Princeton University.
“I’m honored to be part of a team with a mission in the spirit of Mother
Cabrini to support programs to improve access across New York to high
quality health services and improved public health outcomes, and address
the social determinants of healthcare across all vulnerable populations
in our state,” said Deborah Konopko.
Channon Lucas, Chief Administrative Officer
Channon most recently oversaw the daily operations of fourteen
functional departments within the Archdiocese of New York and served as
the liaison for the archdiocese’s charitable works. She successfully led
large-scale capital programs including the Cardinal’s Annual Stewardship
Appeal and raised over $300 million for the pastoral and capital needs
of the parishes of the archdiocese. As vice chancellor, she managed
high-priority, high-stakes initiatives such as the most recent Papal
Visit to New York and the launch of the Archbishop Fulton J. Sheen
Center for Thought and Culture. Channon holds a MS in global affairs
from New York University and a BA in politics from Ithaca College. She
serves on the advisory board at NYU’s Center for Global Affairs and on
the Black Ministry Leaders Commission of the Archdiocese of New York.
“I’m eager to work closely with our partners to support at-risk
populations across New York State and reduce health disparities. Our
foundation is launching at a critical time, as disparities among
communities, sometimes just miles apart, seem to be growing at a rapid
clip,” said Channon Lucas.
Linzie Steinbach, Chief Compliance Officer
Linzie most recently served as Chief Financial Officer of the US
Registered Fund of Funds platform at Man Group Plc. Prior to that, she
was a senior vice president at Bank of America where she oversaw daily
operations of 60+ alternative investment funds and assets totaling
approximately $4 billion. Linzie has over 15 years of experience in
finance, regulatory compliance and operations management, specializing
in developing and implementing financial controls and process
improvements. Linzie hold a BBA with a concentration in Finance and
Accounting from Emory University, Goizueta Business School.
“There are so many positive changes we can help foster in communities
across New York State leveraging the grantmaking power of the Mother
Cabrini Health Foundation. I’m excited to work with my colleagues on the
executive team and staff to make sure we deliver for New Yorkers each
and every day,” said Linzie Steinbach.
ABOUT THE MOTHER CABRINI HEALTH FOUNDATION
The Mother Cabrini Health Foundation is a private, non-profit
organization with the mission to improve the health and well-being of
vulnerable New Yorkers, bolster the health outcomes of targeted
communities, eliminate barriers to care, and bridge gaps in health
services. The foundation provides flexible support for new and
innovative approaches that enhance health and wellness across New York
State. The Cabrini Foundation serves New Yorkers of all faiths or no
faith at all and is named after Mother Cabrini, a tireless advocate for
immigrants, children, and the poor.
For more information, please visit https://www.cabrinihealth.org/.
