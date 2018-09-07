Motiv Group : Appoints Sam Renouf Chief Executive Officer

Motiv Group, an active lifestyle, sports and entertainment company, announced today the appointment of Sam Renouf as its Chief Executive Officer effective immediately. Renouf recently joined Motiv from Active Network and formerly held the role of President at Motiv since December 2017.

An experiential company with a portfolio of brands within the sports and entertainment sector, including running and endurance events, triathlons and festivals, Motiv Group brings best practices and resources to help these events reach their highest potential and provide the best experience possible for their participants and local communities. Under Renouf’s leadership, the Company will continue to expand its global reach with its endurance events, multisport competitions, lifestyle festivals and beyond.

“Sam’s personal and professional breadth of experience in the sports, entertainment & lifestyle events industry provides him unique insights and understanding of events and will be critical to help take Motiv to the next level of development,” said Brooks Schaden, Motiv Group, financial sponsor. “Motiv Group has grown immensely from a startup in the past three years and we look forward to further enhancing the consumer experience under Sam’s leadership.”

Renouf’s history in the industry includes holding several executive roles at ACTIVE Network, the leading provider of online event technology, most recently as General Manager under its ownership and turnaround by Vista Equity Partners, resulting in a sale to Global Payments. Prior to his role as General Manager, Sam was Vice President, Emerging Markets and the General Manager of Asia Pacific. A former triathlete with the British National team, Renouf also served as a commentator for the 2012 Olympic Games in London. He received a BSC with honors in Politics with Management from Loughborough University and an Executive MBA from London Business School.

Motiv Group is owned by Black Shamrock Partners, formerly Consumer Concept Group, a Denver-based investment and operating company, focused on launching, operating and investing in Experience Based Lifestyle Economy brands in the consumer, lifestyle and event sectors.

About Motiv Group

Motiv Group is an experience company, focused on active lifestyle and entertainment by delivering authentic and immersive events. Motiv has created an insight engagement platform that uses the medium of mass participation experiences to connect brands with enthusiasts and communities. Founded in 2015, Motiv Group is headquartered in Denver, CO, with offices across US, Australia and the UK. With decades of experience in the sports and entertainment events industry, the company is continually refining event platforms while exploring unique partnerships and opportunities to further enhance the consumer experience. The Motiv Group’s platform currently consists of several vertical industries in the Endurance sports and Festival space. A belief in better is the root of all motivation. That’s what Motiv Group is all about. Learn more at www.motivrunning.com.

About Black Shamrock Partners

Black Shamrock Partners, formerly Consumer Concept Group, is an innovative investment and operating company, focused on launching, operating and investing in consumer, franchising and lifestyle brands. They also invest opportunistically in private businesses, real estate and alongside alternative investment managers. Black Shamrock Partners is guided by a relentless focus on investing in tomorrow’s demands and is managed by a group of officers with deep expertise in the restaurant, lifestyle, entertainment and sports industries. Their investment philosophy is rigorously centered on aligning interests and the virtues of patient capital, allowing them to pursue growth plans and make strategic decisions solely in the best interests of the companies in which they invest.

