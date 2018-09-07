Motiv Group : Appoints Sam Renouf Chief Executive Officer

Motiv
Group, an active lifestyle, sports and entertainment company,
announced today the appointment of Sam Renouf as its Chief Executive
Officer effective immediately. Renouf recently joined Motiv from Active
Network and formerly held the role of President at Motiv since December
2017.
An experiential company with a portfolio of brands within the sports and
entertainment sector, including running and endurance events, triathlons
and festivals, Motiv Group brings best practices and resources to help
these events reach their highest potential and provide the best
experience possible for their participants and local communities. Under
Renouf’s leadership, the Company will continue to expand its global
reach with its endurance events, multisport competitions, lifestyle
festivals and beyond.
“Sam’s personal and professional breadth of experience in the sports,
entertainment & lifestyle events industry provides him unique insights
and understanding of events and will be critical to help take Motiv to
the next level of development,” said Brooks Schaden, Motiv Group,
financial sponsor. “Motiv Group has grown immensely from a startup in
the past three years and we look forward to further enhancing the
consumer experience under Sam’s leadership.”
Renouf’s history in the industry includes holding several executive
roles at ACTIVE Network, the leading provider of online event
technology, most recently as General Manager under its ownership and
turnaround by Vista Equity Partners, resulting in a sale to Global
Payments. Prior to his role as General Manager, Sam was Vice President,
Emerging Markets and the General Manager of Asia Pacific. A former
triathlete with the British National team, Renouf also served as a
commentator for the 2012 Olympic Games in London. He received a BSC with
honors in Politics with Management from Loughborough University and an
Executive MBA from London Business School.
Motiv Group is owned by Black Shamrock Partners, formerly Consumer
Concept Group, a Denver-based investment and operating company, focused
on launching, operating and investing in Experience Based Lifestyle
Economy brands in the consumer, lifestyle and event sectors.
About Motiv Group
Motiv Group is an experience company, focused on active lifestyle and
entertainment by delivering authentic and immersive events. Motiv has
created an insight engagement platform that uses the medium of mass
participation experiences to connect brands with enthusiasts and
communities. Founded in 2015, Motiv Group is headquartered in Denver,
CO, with offices across US, Australia and the UK. With decades of
experience in the sports and entertainment events industry, the company
is continually refining event platforms while exploring unique
partnerships and opportunities to further enhance the consumer
experience. The Motiv Group’s platform currently consists of several
vertical industries in the Endurance sports and Festival space. A belief
in better is the root of all motivation. That’s what Motiv Group is all
about. Learn more at www.motivrunning.com.
About Black Shamrock Partners
Black Shamrock Partners, formerly Consumer Concept Group, is an
innovative investment and operating company, focused on launching,
operating and investing in consumer, franchising and lifestyle brands.
They also invest opportunistically in private businesses, real estate
and alongside alternative investment managers. Black Shamrock Partners
is guided by a relentless focus on investing in tomorrow’s demands and
is managed by a group of officers with deep expertise in the restaurant,
lifestyle, entertainment and sports industries. Their investment
philosophy is rigorously centered on aligning interests and the virtues
of patient capital, allowing them to pursue growth plans and make
strategic decisions solely in the best interests of the companies in
which they invest.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180907005038/en/