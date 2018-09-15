Motivational Speaker and Best-Selling Author Grant Cardone, Washington D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine Headline LegalShield’s Leaders @ All Levels Convention

LegalShield, one of North America’s leading providers of affordable
legal plans for individuals, families and small businesses, has begun
its annual Leaders @ All Levels Convention at the Grand Ole Opry House
in Nashville, TN. This year’s three-day event began on September 14 and
brings together LegalShield’s independent sales associates from all 50
states and Canada. Leaders @ All Levels is the company’s premier
professional development and leadership event.
One of the headline speakers is Grant Cardone, founder of Cardone
Capital and an internationally renowned speaker on leadership, real
estate investing, entrepreneurship, social media and finance. Cardone is
the author of seven sales and business books, including The New York
Times best-selling “If You’re Not First, You’re Last” and Axiom Award
winner “Sell or Be Sold.” His straight-shooting viewpoints have made him
a valuable sales trainer, coach and consultant to companies around the
world. Cardone urges his followers and clients to make success their
duty, responsibility and obligation.
“I really respect LegalShield and the opportunity they provide for
entrepreneurs. We know if you focus on your goals and are in the right
vehicle, you can achieve anything,” said Cardone.
Karl Racine, the attorney general of the District of Columbia, took the
stage to talk about how his background shaped his interest in pursuing a
legal career to make a positive social change. Born in Haiti, Attorney
General Racine has over 25 years of legal and leadership experience in
the private and public sectors. While in private practice at Venable
LLP, he became the first African-American to be elected managing partner
of a Top 100 American law firm. He also worked at the D.C. Public
Defender Service, representing District residents who could not afford a
lawyer, and served as Associate White House Counsel to President Bill
Clinton.
“The United States is a country that is based on the rule of law. In
order to have full opportunity and a chance at prosperity, people need
to have lawyers. Not everyone, however, can afford to have a lawyer when
they need it the most. That is why the state attorney generals, other
legal providers and LegalShield share a commitment to expanding access
to justice,” said Racine.
About LegalShield
A pioneer in the democratization of affordable access to legal
protection, LegalShield is one of North America’s leading providers of
legal safeguards and identity theft protection for individuals, families
and small businesses. The 46-year-old company has more than 1.75 million
members that are covered by its legal and identity theft plans. IDShield
provides identity theft protection to one million individuals.
LegalShield and IDShield serve more than 141,000 businesses. Both legal
and identity theft plans start for less than $25 per month.
LegalShield’s legal plans provide access to attorneys with an average of
22 years of experience in areas such as family matters, estate planning,
financial and business issues, consumer protection, tax, real estate,
benefits disputes and auto/driving issues. Unlike other legal plans or
do-it-yourself websites, LegalShield has dedicated law firms in 50
states and four provinces in Canada that members can call for help
without having to worry about high hourly rates.
IDShield provides identity monitoring and restoration services and is
the only identity theft protection company armed with a team of licensed
private investigators on call to restore a member’s identity.
