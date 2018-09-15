Log in
Motivational Speaker and Best-Selling Author Grant Cardone, Washington D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine Headline LegalShield’s Leaders @ All Levels Convention

09/15/2018 | 05:51pm CEST

LegalShield, one of North America’s leading providers of affordable legal plans for individuals, families and small businesses, has begun its annual Leaders @ All Levels Convention at the Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville, TN. This year’s three-day event began on September 14 and brings together LegalShield’s independent sales associates from all 50 states and Canada. Leaders @ All Levels is the company’s premier professional development and leadership event.

One of the headline speakers is Grant Cardone, founder of Cardone Capital and an internationally renowned speaker on leadership, real estate investing, entrepreneurship, social media and finance. Cardone is the author of seven sales and business books, including The New York Times best-selling “If You’re Not First, You’re Last” and Axiom Award winner “Sell or Be Sold.” His straight-shooting viewpoints have made him a valuable sales trainer, coach and consultant to companies around the world. Cardone urges his followers and clients to make success their duty, responsibility and obligation.

“I really respect LegalShield and the opportunity they provide for entrepreneurs. We know if you focus on your goals and are in the right vehicle, you can achieve anything,” said Cardone.

Karl Racine, the attorney general of the District of Columbia, took the stage to talk about how his background shaped his interest in pursuing a legal career to make a positive social change. Born in Haiti, Attorney General Racine has over 25 years of legal and leadership experience in the private and public sectors. While in private practice at Venable LLP, he became the first African-American to be elected managing partner of a Top 100 American law firm. He also worked at the D.C. Public Defender Service, representing District residents who could not afford a lawyer, and served as Associate White House Counsel to President Bill Clinton.

“The United States is a country that is based on the rule of law. In order to have full opportunity and a chance at prosperity, people need to have lawyers. Not everyone, however, can afford to have a lawyer when they need it the most. That is why the state attorney generals, other legal providers and LegalShield share a commitment to expanding access to justice,” said Racine.

About LegalShield

A pioneer in the democratization of affordable access to legal protection, LegalShield is one of North America’s leading providers of legal safeguards and identity theft protection for individuals, families and small businesses. The 46-year-old company has more than 1.75 million members that are covered by its legal and identity theft plans. IDShield provides identity theft protection to one million individuals. LegalShield and IDShield serve more than 141,000 businesses. Both legal and identity theft plans start for less than $25 per month.

LegalShield’s legal plans provide access to attorneys with an average of 22 years of experience in areas such as family matters, estate planning, financial and business issues, consumer protection, tax, real estate, benefits disputes and auto/driving issues. Unlike other legal plans or do-it-yourself websites, LegalShield has dedicated law firms in 50 states and four provinces in Canada that members can call for help without having to worry about high hourly rates.

IDShield provides identity monitoring and restoration services and is the only identity theft protection company armed with a team of licensed private investigators on call to restore a member’s identity.


© Business Wire 2018
