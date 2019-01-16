Motive Unveils New Retargeting Capabilities for Mobile App Developers

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Motive Interactive, the global app marketing company focused on turning high-quality users into lifelong customers, today announced the launch of its new retargeting capabilities to further help brands streamline their ability to target and reactivate users across user channels and touchpoints. In support of the platform expansion, the company has appointed former VP at InMobi, Beatrice Olivas, as the Chief Revenue Officer, to spearhead business development operations and national expansion.



As Motive continues to expand the capabilities of its customized solutions through its programmatic offering for app developers, the new retargeting offering will enhance Motive’s ability to provide a seamless user experience across channels, devices and touchpoints by reactivating latent, high-quality mobile users with the most relevant messaging, at key points in time. By driving the acquisition of high-quality users, as well as the re-engagement of users past the app install point, marketers will be able to better achieve their post-install performance goals and ultimately boost ROI.

“User acquisition is only half the battle for marketers today,” said Motive’s CEO Brendan Smith. “We know that it’s becoming increasingly more important and cost-effective to re-engage existing high-value users rather than trying to acquire new ones in mobile display, which is why Motive has added this capability for our customers.”

Motive’s addition of industry veteran Beatrice Olivas is poised to support the company’s plans to grow its business development operations. Olivas brings more than 17 years of experience in the digital media industry to Motive’s executive team. Prior to joining Motive, Olivas led strategy and operations for the InMobi Performance Advertising business in North America, solidifying InMobi as one of the largest mobile ad platforms in the U.S. market. She also headed Strategic Accounts for Marchex and prior to that, served as Senior Vice President at Ziff Davis.

“I am thrilled to be joining an industry-leading company that is fueled by such a dedicated and passionate team,” said Olivas. "I look forward to leading the charge as we grow and scale Motive’s programmatic offering in this rapidly evolving and expanding marketplace where mobile advertisers are constantly looking for solutions that drive their bottom line. I’m impressed with what Motive has done in its 15 year history and I’m excited to see what Motive will bring in the next 15 years as the mobile industry continues to consolidate.”

In addition to the onboarding of Olivas, Motive has plans for further expansion of the business development team in New York and San Francisco regions for the upcoming year, in support of the build-out of its enhanced capabilities, such as this retargeting. Motive’s new retargeting platform will help to solve the cross-device challenges faced by app marketers who want to retarget users across the mobile web, desktop and app ecosystem.

For more information about Motive’s mobile programmatic platform and the team behind its curated solutions, please visit: https://motiveinteractive.com/

About Motive

Motive Interactive is a global mobile app marketing company that combines over 15 years of experience in the digital marketing industry and sophisticated programmatic technology to drive user acquisition for some of the world’s top mobile app companies. In 2017, Motive was recognized as part of Inc. 5000’s exclusive Hall of Fame list for its five-year consecutive rating as one of the fastest-growing private firms in America. Motive has been named a Top Partner by industry rankings for the top-performing mobile media sources, including Singular’s Mobile ROI and AppsFlyer’s Performance Indexes.

For more information about Motive, visit: http://www.motiveinteractive.com.

PRESS CONTACT: Alexis Roberts Blast PR for Motive 805-886-8511 alexisr@blastpr.com