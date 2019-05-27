Log in
MotoGP : KymiRing's low carbon emission work continues at pace

05/27/2019 | 01:24pm EDT

MotoGP™'s newest destination, the KymiRing, is edging ever closer to completion. Ticket sales have already started for the test in Finland on August 19th and 20th with work continuing at a rapid rate, whilst at the same time being environmentally friendly.

KymiRing strives to be a model for environmental stewardship and social responsibility, therefore the construction work at the circuit is being carried out in a low carbon emission manner.

Sustainable development for KymiRing means leveraging technology and innovations to increase productivity and efficiency with less carbon emission impact on the environment.

A good example of this is that the origin of all the stone, gravel and peat material used comes from the site itself. This results in quicker work time and less expenses. Asphalt paving is due to begin in couple of weeks.

For more information, head to the KymiRing website.

Watch every 2019 race LIVE & OnDemand and enjoy the whole motogp.com video library, including technical features, exclusives interviews and classic races, with the MotoGP™ VideoPass

Disclaimer

MotoGP published this content on 27 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 May 2019 17:23:07 UTC
