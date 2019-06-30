MotoGP : Viñales 0.3 clear of Dovizioso ahead of the race

Yamaha, Ducati, Yamaha, Honda, Suzuki make up the top five as tensions build for the Motul TT Assen

Yamaha's 100% record at the 2019 Motul TT Assen continued ahead of the race on Sunday morning as Maverick Viñales (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) set a 1:33.677 to sit 0.345 clear of second fastest Andrea Dovizioso (Ducati Team), with polesitter Fabio Quartararo (Petronas Yamaha SRT) completing the top three.

Beautiful blue skies greeted the premier class riders for morning Warm Up and it was Viñales who took control, the Spaniard was the only rider to dip below the 1:34 barrier as he looks supremely confident of challenging for the race win from P2 on the grid. Dovi jumped into P2 at the end of the session, the Italian has work to do from P11 though if he's to challenge for the podium, with Quartararo's P3 ending his run of 12 consecutive top two MotoGP™ session finishes.

Championship leader Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda Team) finished P4, the seven-time Champion lines up from somewhere other than P1, P2 or P3 for the first time this season in fourth, as Team Suzuki Ecstar's Alex Rins claimed P5 in Warm Up. Rins will launch from his first front row of the season.

We look set to be in for another Assen classic. Will Maverick be Top Gun on Sunday afternoon? He'll face stiff competition from a flying Frenchman, as well as Marquez, Rins and more and you can watch it all unfold from 14:00 local time (GMT+2).

Top 10:

1. Maverick Viñales (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) - 1:33.677

2. Andrea Dovizioso (Ducati Team) + 0.345

3. Fabio Quartararo (Petronas Yamaha SRT) + 0.365

4. Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda Team) + 0.550

5. Alex Rins (Team Suzuki Ecstar) + 0.577

6. Pol Espargaro (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) + 0.655

7. Takaaki Nakagami (LCR Honda Idemitsu) + 0.738

8. Danilo Petrucci (Ducati Team) + 0.740

9. Joan Mir (Team Suzuki Ecstar) + 0.747

10. Franco Morbidelli (Petronas Yamaha SRT) + 0.773

