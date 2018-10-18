Motorcar Parts of America to Present at Gabelli & Company’s 42nd Annual Automotive Aftermarket Symposium

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (Nasdaq:MPAA) today announced it is scheduled to make a presentation at the 42nd Annual Gabelli & Company’s Automotive Aftermarket Symposium in Las Vegas on Tuesday, October 30, 2018 at 1:30 p.m. Pacific time.

The symposium coincides with the company’s participation at the Automotive Aftermarket Products Expo (AAPEX) also in Las Vegas the same week.



Selwyn Joffe, chairman, president and chief executive officer, will discuss the company’s business and industry trends at the symposium. A live webcast of the presentation and discussion will be available through the link www.motorcarparts.com and archived for a period of 30 days.



About Motorcar Parts of America



Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. is a remanufacturer, manufacturer and distributor of automotive aftermarket parts -- including alternators, starters, wheel bearing and hub assemblies, brake master cylinders, brake power boosters and turbochargers utilized in imported and domestic passenger vehicles, light trucks and heavy-duty applications. In addition, the company designs and manufactures test equipment for performance, endurance and production testing of alternators, starters, electric motors, inverters and belt starter generators for both the OE and aftermarket. Motorcar Parts of America’s products are sold to automotive retail outlets and the professional repair market throughout the United States and Canada, with facilities located in California, Mexico, Malaysia and China, and administrative offices located in California, Tennessee, Mexico, Singapore, Malaysia and Canada. Additional information is available at www.motorcarparts.com.



Forward-Looking Statements



The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a “safe harbor” for certain forward-looking statements. The statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements based on the company’s current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on the company. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties (some of which are beyond the control of the company) and are subject to change based upon various factors. Reference is also made to the Risk Factors set forth in the company’s Form 10-K Annual Report filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in June 2018 and in its Forms 10-Q filed with the SEC for additional risks and uncertainties facing the company. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as the result of new information, future events or otherwise.

