Motorcycle Safety: Road Hazards to Look Out For

02/23/2019 | 01:07pm EST

If there are road hazards, then why ride a motorcycle?

If you aren't the proud owner of a motorcycle yet, you've probably asked this question many times over. The simple answer is because there is nothing like it.

Those of you first-time riders probably have visions of cloudless skies and smooth pavement dancing in your heads. Unfortunately, these perfect riding conditions may be hard to come by for bikers who live near dangerous roads or in places that experience severe weather. In any case, it's important that all riders, new and seasoned, be equipped with the proper motorcycle safety tips so we can all navigate the roads safely and seamlessly.

[Attachment]

How safe are motorcycles?

The short answer is: only as safe as the rider. For any new rider who might be reading this, know that a motorcycle is as safe as the person controlling it.

Let me offer some advice for new motorcycle riders : for the love of all that is good in this world, take a motorcycle safety course. I promise it'll be well worth your time and money. You'll learn how to ride a motorcycle the safe and law-abiding way, methods of staying safe on the road during the rainy season, how to avoid animals on the road, and more.

Sure, hazards on the road are inevitable, but the key is being able to anticipate danger before it strikes, which is why learning about dangerous road conditions before you take your bike out for the first time is so important.

Likewise, if you're a first-timer, it's always a good idea to consult some long-time riders in your area for new rider tips, even after you've taken a motorcycle safety course. And for those of you long-timers, be sure to set the example and brush up on your motorcycle safety every now and then!

Disclaimer

RumbleON Inc. published this content on 23 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 February 2019 18:06:00 UTC
