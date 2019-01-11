Motorola Solutions : Press Release

During a recent appearance on the Fox Business Network, which was
broadcast on December 11 and 14, 2018, Motorola Solutions’ Chief
Executive Officer, Greg Brown, made certain comments regarding prior
trade secret litigations between Motorola Solutions and Huawei
Technologies Co., Ltd. Motorola Solutions and Huawei amicably resolved
their dispute through a Settlement Agreement executed in April 2011. The
parties then agreed to and issued a Joint Public Statement on April 13,
2011, which is reproduced below in its entirety. In light of the Joint
Public Statement made on April 13, 2011, upon reflection, the comments
on Fox Business Network should not have been made and Motorola Solutions
retracts these comments.
The Joint Public Statement of April 13, 2011 is attached below.
Motorola Solutions and Huawei Issue Joint Statement
CHICAGO, Ill. – April 13, 2011 Motorola Solutions and Huawei
Technologies Co., Ltd. announced today that they have entered into an
agreement to settle all pending litigation between the two parties
pending the satisfaction of certain conditions. For its part, after
further review of the matter, Motorola Solutions has agreed to withdraw
its claims and dismiss, with prejudice, Huawei as a defendant in the
Motorola v. Lemko, et al. litigation pending in the Chicago federal
district court. For its part, Huawei has agreed to withdraw its claims
and dismiss, with prejudice, its lawsuit against Motorola Solutions and
Nokia Siemens Networks (NSN) in the Chicago federal district court and
to resolve its claims against Motorola Solutions and NSN by entering
into an agreement that allows Motorola Solutions to transfer its
commercial agreements with Huawei to NSN for a fee, and allows NSN to
receive and use Huawei confidential information to service the networks
Motorola deployed worldwide using Huawei’s products and technologies.
In 2000, Motorola and Huawei entered into an important, successful
commercial relationship during which Motorola resold certain Huawei
products under the Motorola name. Over the next ten years, Motorola
purchased $880 million in technology from Huawei that covered core
networks and radio access networks.
“We regret that these disputes have occurred between our two companies.
Motorola Solutions values the long-standing relationship we have had
with Huawei. After reviewing the facts, we decided to resolve these
matters and return to our traditional relationship of confidence and
trust. I am pleased that we can again focus on having a cooperative and
productive relationship,” said Greg Brown, President & CEO of Motorola
Solutions.
“Throughout our decade long relationship with Motorola Solutions, Huawei
has contributed cutting edge technology to Motorola Solutions for use
around the globe. Huawei provided Motorola’s experts and counsel with
source code and millions of documents. Huawei acted properly and above
board at all times and developed its products independently and without
the use of any Motorola trade secrets. With the resolution of these
cases, and the misunderstandings put to rest, Huawei is pleased to move
forward with its efforts to provide innovative solutions to its
customers,” said Guo Ping, Vice Chairman of the Board and Executive Vice
President of Huawei.
