Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Motorola Solutions : Press Release

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/11/2019 | 04:16pm EST

During a recent appearance on the Fox Business Network, which was broadcast on December 11 and 14, 2018, Motorola Solutions’ Chief Executive Officer, Greg Brown, made certain comments regarding prior trade secret litigations between Motorola Solutions and Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. Motorola Solutions and Huawei amicably resolved their dispute through a Settlement Agreement executed in April 2011. The parties then agreed to and issued a Joint Public Statement on April 13, 2011, which is reproduced below in its entirety. In light of the Joint Public Statement made on April 13, 2011, upon reflection, the comments on Fox Business Network should not have been made and Motorola Solutions retracts these comments.

The Joint Public Statement of April 13, 2011 is attached below.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions is a global leader in mission-critical communications. Our technology platforms in communications, software, video and services make cities safer and help communities and businesses thrive. At Motorola Solutions, we are ushering in a new era in public safety and security. Learn more at http://www.motorolasolutions.com.

Media Contact
Brittany Kelly
Motorola Solutions
+1 224-246-3914
Brittany.Kelly@motorolasolutions.com

Media Contact
Andrew Siegel / Aura Reinhard / Aiden Woglom
Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher
+1-212-355-4449

Investor Contact
Chris Kutsor
Motorola Solutions
+1 847-576-4995
chris.kutsor@motorolasolutions.com

Motorola Solutions and Huawei Issue Joint Statement

CHICAGO, Ill. – April 13, 2011 Motorola Solutions and Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. announced today that they have entered into an agreement to settle all pending litigation between the two parties pending the satisfaction of certain conditions. For its part, after further review of the matter, Motorola Solutions has agreed to withdraw its claims and dismiss, with prejudice, Huawei as a defendant in the Motorola v. Lemko, et al. litigation pending in the Chicago federal district court. For its part, Huawei has agreed to withdraw its claims and dismiss, with prejudice, its lawsuit against Motorola Solutions and Nokia Siemens Networks (NSN) in the Chicago federal district court and to resolve its claims against Motorola Solutions and NSN by entering into an agreement that allows Motorola Solutions to transfer its commercial agreements with Huawei to NSN for a fee, and allows NSN to receive and use Huawei confidential information to service the networks Motorola deployed worldwide using Huawei’s products and technologies.

In 2000, Motorola and Huawei entered into an important, successful commercial relationship during which Motorola resold certain Huawei products under the Motorola name. Over the next ten years, Motorola purchased $880 million in technology from Huawei that covered core networks and radio access networks.

“We regret that these disputes have occurred between our two companies. Motorola Solutions values the long-standing relationship we have had with Huawei. After reviewing the facts, we decided to resolve these matters and return to our traditional relationship of confidence and trust. I am pleased that we can again focus on having a cooperative and productive relationship,” said Greg Brown, President & CEO of Motorola Solutions.

“Throughout our decade long relationship with Motorola Solutions, Huawei has contributed cutting edge technology to Motorola Solutions for use around the globe. Huawei provided Motorola’s experts and counsel with source code and millions of documents. Huawei acted properly and above board at all times and developed its products independently and without the use of any Motorola trade secrets. With the resolution of these cases, and the misunderstandings put to rest, Huawei is pleased to move forward with its efforts to provide innovative solutions to its customers,” said Guo Ping, Vice Chairman of the Board and Executive Vice President of Huawei.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:46pChurchill Downs Incorporated Confirms 3-for-1 Stock Split Record Date of January 11, 2019
GL
04:45pDELAWARE ENHANCED GLBL DIV & FUND : Global Dividend and Income Fund appoints Nikhil G. Lalvani as co-manager
BU
04:45pBIOLARGO, INC. : Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:44pANIXA BIOSCIENCES : Annual report pursuant to Section 13 and 15(d) Related Documents EX-21 EX-23.1 EX-31.1 EX-31.2 EX-32.1 EX-32.2
PU
04:44pENGILITY HOLDINGS, INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
04:43pPPG INDUSTRIES INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
04:43pMORNINGSTAR, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
04:43pSCIENCE APPLICATIONS INTERNATIONAL CORP : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:43pGSE SYSTEMS INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:42pLEXARIA BIOSCIENCE : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD : Renault, Nissan boards get investigation updates before expected new Ghosn indictment
2GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LTD : China's Geely says it has not sold Daimler shares, denies Bloomberg report
3DEUTSCHE BANK : DEUTSCHE BANK : sustainably cut costs in 2018, CFO says
4BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON (THE) : EXCLUSIVE: Goldman Sachs on course to launch cash management in mid-2020
5STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS NV : STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL : European Subsidiary Challenged Over Insolvency..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.