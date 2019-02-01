Log in
"Motown 60: A GRAMMY® Celebration" Set to Take Place Feb. 12 at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles

02/01/2019 | 09:31am EST

An All-Star Lineup of Performers Will Be Announced During GRAMMY Week

Just two days after the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards®, the Recording Academy™, AEG Ehrlich Ventures, and CBS will celebrate historic American record label Motown Records by presenting "Motown 60: A GRAMMY® Celebration." The live concert taping will be held Tuesday, Feb. 12, at 7:30 p.m. PT at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. The special will be broadcast on April 21 on the CBS Television Network. Presale concert tickets go on sale Friday, Feb. 1, at 10 a.m. PT (use code MOTOWN60), and general tickets go on sale Saturday, Feb. 2, at 10 a.m. PT and are available for purchase at AXS.com.

Paying tribute to an iconic sound that changed America, an all-star lineup of artists participating in the celebration will be announced during GRAMMY Week, which begins Feb. 4.

"Motown 60: A GRAMMY Celebration" is produced by AEG Ehrlich Ventures, LLC. Ehrlich is executive producer, Ron Basile and Chantel Sausedo are producers, and David Wild is the writer/producer.

ABOUT THE RECORDING ACADEMY

The Recording Academy represents the voices of performers, songwriters, producers, engineers, and all music professionals. Dedicated to ensuring the recording arts remain a thriving part of our shared cultural heritage, the Academy honors music's history while investing in its future through the GRAMMY Museum®, advocates on behalf of music creators, supports music people in times of need through MusiCares®, and celebrates artistic excellence through the GRAMMY Awards®—music's only peer-recognized accolade and highest achievement. As the world's leading society of music professionals, we work year-round to foster a more inspiring world for creators.

For more information about the Academy, please visit www.grammy.com. For breaking news and exclusive content, follow @RecordingAcad on Twitter, "like" Recording Academy on Facebook, and join the Recording Academy's social communities on Instagram, Tumblr, and YouTube.


© Business Wire 2019
