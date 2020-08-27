Log in
Motus : Signs Hundreds of Customers While Expanding to New Markets in the First Half of 2020

08/27/2020 | 09:06am EDT

Product Evolution and Revolutionary Approach to Remote Workplace Poise Business for Rapid Growth

Motus, the definitive leader in solutions for businesses with mobile-enabled workforces, today announced it has welcomed 215 new customers in 2020, while expanding beyond the vehicle management space by applying its award-winning platform to remote work and mobile device programs. In addition to its customer growth and platform expansion, Motus also revolutionized its culture through initiatives including a fully remote workplace transition and the formation of several Diversity, Equality and Inclusion committees.

Motus now has more than 2,300 customers and 300,000 mobile-enabled workers using its SaaS platform. In addition to servicing brands such as Bosch, Papa John’s, Yuengling, Kellogg’s, National Grid, and Coca-Cola Bottling Company, Motus bolstered its customer base by nearly 10%. As a result of its unwavering commitment to the end user, Motus experienced a +33 Net Promoter Score – 27% higher than the average for SaaS companies – and a 94% customer retention rate.

“COVID-19 has created economic uncertainty and driven businesses to streamline their technology spend. We believe our continued growth in this climate is a testament to the real value the Motus platform delivers,” said Craig Powell, President and CEO of Motus. “In addition, several of our earlier product investments are now coming to fruition, enabling us to serve a broader customer base. Our team’s ability to remain agile and provide essential reimbursement and management tools at a time when they’re needed most has primed us for success as we close out the year.”

In response to the rapid shift to remote work due to COVID-19, Motus earlier this year accelerated the release of its Remote Work Reimbursement solution, which provides insight into the costs associated with remote work. This solution is helping businesses make reimbursement decisions related to their remote employees’ business use of personal devices (BYOD), internet and home office spaces. Building off of its acquisition of Wireless Analytics last year, it also recently released Motus Device, providing seamless management and spend oversight for corporate devices through a centralized platform while also driving cost savings through wireless carrier audits, negotiations and reduced IT support costs.

These releases have enabled Motus to serve its customers’ reimbursement needs beyond vehicle programs and bring the Motus platform to a wider addressable market. In support of this expansion and the Company’s rapid growth, Motus appointed Karen O’Byrne as Chief Financial Officer earlier this year and transitioned former CFO Tim Brown to the role of Chief Corporate Development Officer, focused on broadening the company’s platform through strategic acquisitions.

Amid its product expansion, Motus has also positioned its internal team and culture for rapid growth. Following intensive employee engagement research that found its team was happier and more productive at home, Motus announced in early June that its workforce would remain fully remote permanently and embrace “WorkAnywhere” as the fourth pillar of its Motus WorkLife culture. In order to make this transition successful, Motus is partnering with restaurant groups, wellness providers and more to develop innovative programs tailored to building culture and collaboration across its fully remote team.

Motus also launched its Diversity, Equality and Inclusion Committees to champion gender, race and LGBTQ diversity among its team members. A particular area of focus across these committees has been attracting, recruiting and retaining a more diverse and skilled set of new hires, ultimately capturing a broader talent pool that has led to a significant increase in customer success and employee morale. As an example, Motus has transformed its sales department from a cohort of nearly 75% male sellers in the first half of 2019 to 46% female. The women in its sales team are some of the organization’s top performers, with an average sales attainment of 110%.

The summation of first half 2020 has been another award-winning year for Motus. Thus far, the company has been named to the Inc. 5000 list as one of the fastest growing private companies in the U.S. for the second consecutive year; a Boston Business Journal Fast 50 honoree representing the 50 fastest-growing private companies in Massachusetts; and earned the distinction of being one of Inc. Magazine’s Best Workplaces. As Motus continues to WorkForward, it has emerged as a model organization for the future of work as it relates to customer service, product development and workplace culture.

For more information about Motus, please visit: https://www.motus.com.

About Motus

Motus is the definitive leader in solutions for businesses with mobile-enabled workforces. Motus simplifies reimbursement and management of mileage, mobile devices and remote work with proprietary software that calculates personalized reimbursements for each employee, while improving employee productivity, reducing overall mobility costs and supporting customers’ tax and labor law compliance programs. The company’s unmatched living cost data, refined over more than 80 years and updated in real time, has made Motus the leading provider of mobile workforce management solutions for top Fortune 500 companies. Motus automotive data, captured and analyzed across the world’s largest retained pool of drivers, also underpins the annual Internal Revenue Service (IRS) business mileage standard, the amount an individual can deduct for business vehicle expenses. For more information please visit www.motus.com or connect with us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram or LinkedIn.


© Business Wire 2020
