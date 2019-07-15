Mountain America Credit Union & Alex Boyé Host Charity Concert for Suicide Prevention

SANDY, Utah, July 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mountain America Credit Union has teamed up with Alex Boyé to present the Mountain America Charity concert on August 22, 2019, at the Sandy Amphitheater. All proceeds from this concert will benefit the Bend Not Break Foundation to support suicide prevention and awareness.



In Utah, suicide is the leading cause of death among 10 to 24 year-olds and second among 25 to 44 year-olds. Founded by Alex Boyé, the Bend Not Break Foundation was created to lift and transform lives through the gift of music. Alex dedicates his time traveling the country in an effort to bring hope to junior high and high school students struggling with depression and suicidal thoughts. The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, who has named Alex as an official advocate, accredits the Bend Not Break Foundation for saving many lives.

“With teen suicide rates at an all-time high, there has never been a greater need to raise awareness,” says Sterling Nielsen, president and chief executive officer at Mountain America Credit Union. “Mountain America is honored to partner with Alex to bring hope to those who are struggling.”

“I’m so honored and excited to partner with Mountain America on this charity concert,” says Alex Boyé, musician and founder of the Bend Not Break Foundation. “The subject of suicide is a hard but very necessary subject given the devastating effect it has had here locally. We need not shy away from or be embarrassed by it, rather we should talk about as much as possible, and I want to be a part of the dialogue. Utah is my home and is dear to my heart. This is my way of giving back to the community that has given me so many opportunities and shown me so much love in the last 20 years I have lived here.”

To purchase tickets for the concert or donate to the Bend Not Break Foundation, visit macu.com/charity.

About Mountain America Credit Union

With more than 840,000 members and $9 billion in assets, Mountain America Credit Union assists members on the right path to help them identify and achieve their financial dreams. Mountain America provides consumers and businesses with a variety of convenient, flexible products and services, as well as sound, timely advice. Members enjoy access to secure, cutting-edge mobile banking technology, over 95 branches across five states, thousands of shared-branching locations nationwide and more than 50,000 surcharge-free ATMs. Mountain America—safely guiding you forward along your financial journey. Learn more at macu.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f6a5922c-753e-4deb-8dc6-83cdbef307d1

Media Contact: Tony Rasmussen 801-325-6430 trasmussen@macu.com