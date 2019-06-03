Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Mountain America Credit Union Celebrates Opening of New Post Falls, Idaho Branch

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/03/2019 | 05:49pm EDT

POST FALLS, Idaho, June 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mountain America Credit Union is pleased to announce its newest location in Post Falls. The Post falls Branch is located at 1729 E. Seltice Way, Post Falls, Idaho. A Grand Opening celebration will be held on Saturday, June 8, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. 

Jason Steenstra manages the Post Falls branch. Steenstra joined Mountain America in 2010 and has been in the finance industry for 9 years, most recently serving as the Idaho Falls branch manager since 2016. Jason now calls Post Falls his home with his wife and three boys. He is excited to be part of the Post Falls community and raise his family in the beautiful Inland Northwest.

“Being new to the area, I am excited to spread the vision and values of Mountain America while serving our current membership and adding new members to Northern Idaho,” Steenstra said. “We have hired an amazing staff that is eager to serve the Post Falls community and surrounding areas.”

In addition to being open on Saturdays, the Post Falls Branch provides a wide range of financial products and services, including traditional savings, insurance, investments, auto and RV loans and a full array of mortgage loans and services.  Mountain America also offers the innovative MyStyle CheckingSM account with customizable rewards. Being federally chartered, Mountain America provides an additional broad assortment of services, including real estate and business lending.

About Mountain America Credit Union
With more than 820,000 members and $8.5 billion in assets, Mountain America Credit Union assists members on the right path to help them identify and achieve their financial dreams. Mountain America provides consumers and businesses with a variety of convenient, flexible products and services, as well as sound, timely advice. Members enjoy access to secure, cutting-edge mobile banking technology, over 90 branches across five states, thousands of shared-branching locations nationwide and more than 50,000 surcharge-free ATMs. Mountain America—safely guiding you forward along your financial journey. Learn more at macu.com.

Media Contact:      

Angie Nelson
208-493-0131
anelson@macu.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:19pHIGHWOOD OIL COMPANY LTD : . Announces Market Making Activities
AQ
06:19pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Fiat Chrysler-Renault Merger Is A Sign Of Things To Come In The Auto Industry
PU
06:17pESREY RESOURCES : Files Financial Statements and Application for Reinstatement of Trading on the TSX Venture Exchange
AQ
06:15pMATTEL : Films and Blumhouse Productions Partner to Bring ‘Magic 8 Ball®' to the Big Screen
BU
06:14pCHAPARRAL ENERGY : Progression of Completions - The Evolution of Desi...
PU
06:14pREMOTE PHY FOR INFRASTRUCTURE AUTOMATION : Why It Matters and Where It's Headed
PU
06:12pROBBINS ARROYO LLP : Hecla Mining Company (HL) Sued for Misleading Shareholders
BU
06:11pRick Di Donato Joins Redberry Group
BU
06:09pJB HUNT TRANSPORT SERVICES : Carrier 360 Introduces I'm Not Driving Mode
PU
06:09pBRF BRASIL FOODS : Green Bond Report 2018
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AMAZON.COM : Alphabet shares slide 6% on possible DoJ antitrust probe
2WEST FRASER TIMBER CO. LTD. : WEST FRASER TIMBER : Announces Temporary Production Curtailments in British Colu..
3CELANESE CORPORATION : CELANESE : Announces Acetyl Intermediates Price Increases
4PG&E CORPORATION : PG&E : Expanding Weather Station and High Definition Camera Network to Monitor and Reduce W..
5MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES INC : MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES : Awarded Study Contract with U.S. National Reconnaissance Office ..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About