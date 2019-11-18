Log in
Mountain America Credit Union Donates $15,000 to BroncoLife Program

11/18/2019 | 01:58pm EST

BOISE, Idaho, Nov. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the official credit union of the Boise State Broncos, Mountain America Credit Union committed to making a charity donation for every first down completed by the Broncos football team. This year, Mountain America supported the BroncoLife program as the recipient of the Mountain America First Down Donation program.

As a result, Mountain America Credit Union presented $15,000 to BroncoLife during the November 16 home game against New Mexico.

Sterling Nielsen, CEO of Mountain America, and Sharon Cook, CMO of Mountain America, presented the check to Curt Apsey, Sara Swanson, and Brooke Pahukoa of Boise State Athletics.

"On behalf of the student-athletes, coaches and staff at Boise State University, we would like to sincerely thank Mountain America Credit Union for their generous donation to the BroncoLife program," said Sara Swanson, Assistant Athletic Director, Student-Athlete Development. "We appreciate your commitment to continue developing the Bronco student-athletes in the classroom, on the field and in our community. Thank you Mountain America and go Broncos!"

“Mountain America is thrilled to be able to support student-athletes’ success across the entire university experience, which will support a lifetime of success beyond their time at Boise State,” says Nielsen. “Mountain America and BroncoLife are both dedicated to helping our communities, and having empowered student-athletes is an important part of that here in Idaho.”

About Mountain America Credit Union

With more than 860,000 members and $9 billion in assets, Mountain America Credit Union assists members on the right path to help them identify and achieve their financial dreams. Mountain America provides consumers and businesses with a variety of convenient, flexible products and services, as well as sound, timely advice. Members enjoy access to secure, cutting-edge mobile banking technology, 95 branches across five states, thousands of shared-branching locations nationwide and more than 50,000 surcharge-free ATMs. Mountain America—guiding you forward. Learn more at macu.com.

Media Contact:Angela Phillips
208-493-0131
aphillips@macu.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6b3dccb3-7f34-41f4-b92b-d8ccc8e6f0f0

Mountain America Credit Union Donates $15,000 to BroncoLife Program

Sterling Nielsen and Sharon Cook of Mountain America present the check to Curt Apsey and Sara Swanson of Boise State Athletics at Boise State University during the November 16 football game.

