Mountain America Credit Union Donates $15,000 to BroncoLife Program

BOISE, Idaho, Nov. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the official credit union of the Boise State Broncos, Mountain America Credit Union committed to making a charity donation for every first down completed by the Broncos football team. This year, Mountain America supported the BroncoLife program as the recipient of the Mountain America First Down Donation program.



As a result, Mountain America Credit Union presented $15,000 to BroncoLife during the November 16 home game against New Mexico.

Sterling Nielsen, CEO of Mountain America, and Sharon Cook, CMO of Mountain America, presented the check to Curt Apsey, Sara Swanson, and Brooke Pahukoa of Boise State Athletics.

"On behalf of the student-athletes, coaches and staff at Boise State University, we would like to sincerely thank Mountain America Credit Union for their generous donation to the BroncoLife program," said Sara Swanson, Assistant Athletic Director, Student-Athlete Development. "We appreciate your commitment to continue developing the Bronco student-athletes in the classroom, on the field and in our community. Thank you Mountain America and go Broncos!"

“Mountain America is thrilled to be able to support student-athletes’ success across the entire university experience, which will support a lifetime of success beyond their time at Boise State,” says Nielsen. “Mountain America and BroncoLife are both dedicated to helping our communities, and having empowered student-athletes is an important part of that here in Idaho.”

