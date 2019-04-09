Mountain America Credit Union Receives Diamond Award for Outstanding Marketing Campaign

WEST JORDAN, Utah, April 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mountain America Credit Union was recently honored with a Diamond Award recognizing outstanding marketing and business development achievements in the credit union industry.

The awards were presented by the Credit Union National Association (CUNA) Marketing & Business Development Council, a national network comprised of over 1,300 credit union marketing and business development professionals. Awards are given in 35 categories ranging from advertising and branding to community events and beyond.

Mountain America earned a Diamond award in the Video (Commercial)-30 seconds or less category for the video, “Make the Jump.”

“We are always honored to earn this recognition from the credit union community,” says Sharon Cook, chief marketing officer at Mountain America. “Our team is passionate about helping members achieve their financial dreams, and great story telling helps us reach more members.”

“The hard work displayed by these credit unions always leaves us feeling inspired and passionate about what we do,” said Amy McGraw, Chair of the CUNA Marketing & Business Development Council’s Diamond Awards Committee and VP Marketing, Tropical Financial CU. “Receiving this award further highlights the dedication they have for our movement and their members.”

Award winners were recognized at the council’s 26th annual conference held March 20-23 in Las Vegas. For more information on the Diamond Awards or to view the entire list of winners, go to http://www.cunacouncils.org/events-recognition/mbd-awards/.

For more information about Mountain America Credit Union, visit www.macu.com .

About Mountain America Credit Union

With more than 810,000 members and $8.5 billion in assets, Mountain America Credit Union assists members on the right path to help them identify and achieve their financial dreams. Mountain America provides consumers and businesses with a variety of convenient, flexible products and services, as well as sound, timely advice. Members enjoy access to secure, cutting-edge mobile banking technology, over 90 branches across five states, thousands of shared-branching locations nationwide and more than 50,000 surcharge-free ATMs. Mountain America—safely guiding you forward along your financial journey. Learn more at macu.com .

About CUNA

Credit Union National Association (CUNA) is the only national association that advocates on behalf of all of America's credit unions, which are owned by 115 million consumer members. CUNA, along with its network of affiliated state credit union leagues, delivers unwavering advocacy, continuous professional growth and operational confidence to protect the best interests of all credit unions. For more information about CUNA, visit cuna.org . To find your nearest credit union, visit YourMoneyFurther.com .



About CUNA Councils

CUNA Councils is a member-led, collaborative community of credit union leaders providing vibrant peer interaction, new ideas and innovation to foster professional development for our members while advocating for the overall success of the credit union movement. There are seven CUNA Councils with a network of more than 7,000 credit union professionals. For more information, visit cunacouncils.org .

