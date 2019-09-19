Log in
Mountain America Credit Union Relocates Mesquite, Nevada Branch

09/19/2019 | 01:57pm EDT

SANDY, Utah, Sept. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mountain America Credit Union is pleased to announce the relocation of their Mesquite, Nevada branch. The new branch is located at 580 West Pioneer Boulevard and replaces the Brickyard Shopping Center branch. A ribbon-cutting will be held Friday, September 20, at 11:00 a.m. PST followed by a Grand Opening Celebration on Saturday, September 21, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. PST.

The branch’s convenient location will provide easy access for local members, as well as convenient access and visibility for members traveling along I-15. It features a unique, streamlined concept that allows the team to greet members in the lobby, resulting in a more open and engaging member experience. As one of the first completed buildings in the West section of the Anthem Park District, the new branch will pave for the way for other businesses and help create new jobs.

“I love the feel of a small town. I am excited to bring my experience to the Mesquite Branch and help develop the team so each employee can achieve their highest potential,” says Kathleen Cox, Mesquite Branch Manager. “I am ready to dive in and help the community grow.”

Kathleen was born and raised in Las Vegas. She worked in the mortgage industry for more than 14 years. This previous experience has taught her to be detail oriented and listen to members. Kathleen managed Mountain America’s Ephraim Branch (Utah) for six years before transferring to the Mesquite Branch.

The branch lobby and drive-thru will be available Monday – Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., and the three drive-thru lanes will be open Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

About Mountain America Credit Union
With more than 850,000 members and $9 billion in assets, Mountain America Credit Union assists members on the right path to help them identify and achieve their financial dreams. Mountain America provides consumers and businesses with a variety of convenient, flexible products and services, as well as sound, timely advice. Members enjoy access to secure, cutting-edge mobile banking technology, over 95 branches across five states, thousands of shared-branching locations nationwide and more than 50,000 surcharge-free ATMs. Mountain America—safely guiding you forward along your financial journey. Learn more at macu.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c1858171-6fa3-4c83-b556-1d165fcb450f

Media Contact:       
Tony Rasmussen
801-325-6430
trasmussen@macu.com

Primary Logo

Kathleen Cox, Mesquite Branch Manager at Mountain America Credit Union

Kathleen Cox, Mesquite Branch Manager at Mountain America Credit Union

