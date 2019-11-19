Log in
Mountain America Credit Union and the Utah Jazz “Pass it Along” to USANA Kids Eat

11/19/2019 | 06:00pm EST

SANDY, Utah, Nov. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mountain America Credit Union and the Utah Jazz are pleased to announce USANA Kids Eat as this season’s first recipient of “Pass It Along,” a program featuring fan-nominated opportunities that reward five local charitable organizations with $5,000 each. With this month’s donation, “Pass It Along” has contributed $160,000 to local nonprofits since its inception in 2013.

USANA Kids Eat provides food to at-risk youth in the Salt Lake area with a focus on ensuring accessibility to meals on weekends and long holiday breaks. In December, the organization will open the USANA Kids Eat packing center, where members of the community will be able to work together to fill bags for children in need across Utah.

“We are honored and excited to be the recipient of the ‘Pass it Along’ award. With our new facility, we will be able to reach even more hungry kids and we can’t wait for families, corporations, and community groups to come get involved with volunteering and food packing,” says Michelle Benedict, engagement manager at USANA Kids Eat. “We are proud to be a part of such a caring community and grateful for the support.”

The Mountain America leadership team recently joined with representatives from USANA Kids Eat to pack food bags for youth and learn more about the initiative and its impact. 

“Mountain America is honored to support USANA Kids Eat to eliminate hunger in Utah schools,” says Sterling Nielsen, president and chief executive officer at Mountain America Credit Union. “Providing kids with after-school and weekend meals gives them the strength needed to succeed academically and pursue their future dreams.”

USANA Kids Eat received tickets to the Utah Jazz game on November 18, 2019, where Mountain America presented a $5,000 check to USANA Kids Eat.

Fans are encouraged to nominate local charitable groups that they feel go above and beyond in giving back to the community via www.utahjazz.com/passitalong. One winner is announced each month, from November through March 2020, for a total of $25,000 donated to five deserving organizations.

Last season’s five “Pass It Along” recipients were Big Brothers Big Sisters of Utah, Operation Underground Railroad, Continue Mission, A New Dawn and Children’s Service Society of Utah.

About Mountain America Credit Union
With more than 860,000 members and $9 billion in assets, Mountain America Credit Union assists members on the right path to help them identify and achieve their financial dreams. Mountain America provides consumers and businesses with a variety of convenient, flexible products and services, as well as sound, timely advice. Members enjoy access to secure, cutting-edge mobile banking technology, over 95 branches across five states, thousands of shared-branching locations nationwide and more than 50,000 surcharge-free ATMs. Mountain America—guiding you forward. Learn more at macu.com.

About the Utah Jazz
Founded as the 18th member of the National Basketball Association (NBA) in 1974, and located in Salt Lake City since 1979, the Utah Jazz are committed to excellence as a team and in the community. On the court, the Jazz are the second-winningest team in the NBA over the last 30 years, having won nine division titles and two Western Conference championships along with 16 seasons of 50-plus wins, and are supported by one of the most passionate fan bases in all of sports. Away from the court, the Jazz are very active in the local community and have assisted a multitude of organizations and worthy causes by way of charitable donations, service and grants through Larry H. Miller Charities. The Utah Jazz also operate the Junior Jazz program, the largest and longest-running youth basketball league in the NBA, featuring more than 60,000 players and an additional 13,000 volunteers who take part annually across seven states. For more information on the Utah Jazz, visit www.utahjazz.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b47fc36d-fc5d-4aba-8303-3959701a7992

Media Contact:
Tony Rasmussen
801-325-6430
trasmussen@macu.com

Primary Logo

Sterling Nielsen, president and CEO at Mountain America Credit Union presents a $5,000 to USANA Kids Eat at the November 18, 2019, Utah Jazz game.

Sterling Nielsen, president and CEO at Mountain America Credit Union presents a $5,000 to USANA Kids Eat at the November 18, 2019, Utah Jazz game.

© GlobeNewswire 2019
