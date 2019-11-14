Mountain America Presents "Fall in Love" Free Adoption Event to Find Hundreds of Pets Homes Before the Holidays

SANDY, Utah, Nov. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mountain America Credit Union has partnered with the Humane Society of Utah to present “Fall in Love” adoption special. As part of this event, all adoption fees will be waived on Saturday, November 23, 2019, to help homeless pets find their forever homes before the holidays.



“Mountain America is honored to support the Humane Society of Utah’s life-saving mission by helping homeless pets find homes,” says Sharon Cook, chief marketing and public relations officer at Mountain America Credit Union. “The ‘Fall in Love’ event paves the way for hundreds of pets to find homes before the holidays and allows hundreds more to be saved by creating space for transfers from overcrowded shelters.

Interested adopters can visit the Humane Society of Utah adoption center located at 4242 South 300 West in Murray, Utah, between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m. on November 23, 2019. All standard adoptions policies and procedures still apply during this event. In 2018, nearly all of the pets at the Humane Society of Utah found homes, with more than 140 pets adopted during the “Fall in Love” event.

"We're grateful to Mountain America for partnering with us to save lives and help our pets find new loving homes in time for the holidays," says Deann Shepherd, director of marketing and communications at the Humane Society of Utah. "Removing an adoption fee does not devalue the animal for the adopter; they still love and care for their new pet just the same. During our ‘Fall in Love’ event, we'll be adopting on a first-come, first-served basis, so bring all family members down to meet the animals. We trust our adoption process to ensure that our animals find the best homes possible, and we hope that every pet in our shelter goes home!"

About Mountain America Credit Union

With more than 860,000 members and $9 billion in assets, Mountain America Credit Union assists members on the right path to help them identify and achieve their financial dreams. Mountain America provides consumers and businesses with a variety of convenient, flexible products and services, as well as sound, timely advice. Members enjoy access to secure, cutting-edge mobile banking technology, over 95 branches across five states, thousands of shared-branching locations nationwide and more than 50,000 surcharge-free ATMs. Mountain America—guiding you forward. Learn more at macu.com .

About the Humane Society of Utah

The Humane Society of Utah is dedicated to the elimination of pain, fear and suffering in all animals. Since 1960, the HSU has been sheltering homeless animals, fighting cruelty and neglect, and creating an environment of respect, responsibility, and compassion for all animals across the state of Utah. HSU is the largest open-admission private animal shelter in the state, and welcomes any companion animal that can legally be admitted. As a member of the No-Kill Utah (NKUT) Coalition, the HSU works hard to ensure that every healthy and treatable pet that enters the facility will be placed into a loving home. The Humane Society of Utah is a local, private 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that does not receive any state tax dollars or government funding. HSU is funded by the voluntary contributions of individuals, businesses and foundations. Read more about the HSU online at www.utahhumane.org.

