Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Mountain America's Free Adoption Event Saves Over 160 Pets at the Humane Society of Utah

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/23/2019 | 11:09pm EST

SANDY, Utah, Nov. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mountain America Credit Union and the Humane Society of Utah teamed up to save 163 homeless pets ahead of the Holiday season. As part of the “Fall in Love” adoption special Mountain America Credit Union paid for all pet adoption fees at the Humane Society of Utah on November 23, 2019.

During the event, nearly all of the animals at the Humane Society of Utah were adopted. The available space allows the Humane Society of Utah to save hundreds more homeless pets by accepting additional owner-surrendered animals and animals from overcrowded shelters.

“Mountain America is pleased to have helped so many pets find homes ahead of the holiday season,” says Sharon Cook, chief marketing and public relations officer at Mountain America Credit Union. “We appreciate the overwhelming support from the community and look forward to continuing to save lives through our Pet of the Week program.”
                                                                                                       
"Our hearts are full knowing that so many pets are sleeping in their new loving homes tonight thanks to our ‘Fall in Love’ event sponsored by Mountain America Credit Union," says Deann Shepherd, director of marketing and communications at the Humane Society of Utah. "We are beyond thrilled that so many people came to adopt a new friend and family member. It takes support from our community to save these pets' lives, and this event has truly allowed us to change their world."

About Mountain America Credit Union
With more than 860,000 members and $9 billion in assets, Mountain America Credit Union assists members on the right path to help them identify and achieve their financial dreams. Mountain America provides consumers and businesses with a variety of convenient, flexible products and services, as well as sound, timely advice. Members enjoy access to secure, cutting-edge mobile banking technology, over 95 branches across five states, thousands of shared-branching locations nationwide and more than 50,000 surcharge-free ATMs. Mountain America—guiding you forward. Learn more at macu.com.

About the Humane Society of Utah
The Humane Society of Utah is dedicated to the elimination of pain, fear and suffering in all animals. Since 1960, the HSU has been sheltering homeless animals, fighting cruelty and neglect, and creating an environment of respect, responsibility, and compassion for all animals across the state of Utah. HSU is the largest open-admission private animal shelter in the state, and welcomes any companion animal that can legally be admitted. As a member of the No-Kill Utah (NKUT) Coalition, the HSU works hard to ensure that every healthy and treatable pet that enters the facility will be placed into a loving home. The Humane Society of Utah is a local, private 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that does not receive any state tax dollars or government funding. HSU is funded by the voluntary contributions of individuals, businesses and foundations. Read more about the HSU online at www.utahhumane.org.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/98186cc4-05c3-448a-9332-613fca881b7c

Media Contact: 
Tony Rasmussen
801-325-6430
trasmussen@macu.com

Primary Logo

Brittani Forbush with Mountain America Credit Union and Humane Society of Utah staff showcase empty kennels at the end of the “Fall in Love” event.

Brittani Forbush with Mountain America Credit Union and Humane Society of Utah staff showcase empty kennels at the end of the “Fall in Love” event.

© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:09pMountain America's Free Adoption Event Saves Over 160 Pets at the Humane Society of Utah
GL
11:06pAIRBUS : Proposes Unusual Dual-Plane Trajectories to Cut Airliner Emissions
DJ
05:49pELON MUSK : About 150,000 orders thus far for Tesla Cybertruck
RE
05:35pStill hope for U.S.-China deal this year - U.S. official
RE
05:30pTESLA : Musk touts 146,000 orders for Tesla's electric pickup truck
AQ
04:59pSILVANO FASHION : Consolidated Interim Financial Report for Q3 and 9 months of 2019 (unaudited)
AQ
03:45pMANCHESTER UNITED : Spurs win in Mourinho's debut; Liverpool, Man City notch victories
AQ
03:22pTAYLOR COS : James Taylor audio memoir coming early next year
AQ
03:22pALIBABA : E-commerce giant Alibaba raises $11 billion in share listing
AQ
03:19pADAMJEE INS : Guard Group/DCC, Adamjee enter Argentine Republic Polo final
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : Proposes Unusual Dual-Plane Trajectories to Cut Airliner Emissions
2Mountain America's Free Adoption Event Saves Over 160 Pets at the Humane Society of Utah
3Amazon files lawsuit contesting Pentagon's $10 billion cloud contract to Microsoft
4ARAMCO IPO: It's a thanks, but no thanks from Malaysia's Petronas
5BASF SE : BASF : Germany's BASF starts building $10-billion petrochemical project in China

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group