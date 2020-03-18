Log in
Mountain Commerce Bancorp : MCB's response to the unprecedented state of affairs

03/18/2020 | 04:48pm EDT

MCB Valued Client,

In response to the unprecedented state of affairs the world is experiencing related to the COVID-19, MCB wants to assure you that we are taking the necessary precautions to maintain a safe environment for our customers and our team of banking professionals. MCB is committed to ensuring that the money, loans, and other financial service products entrusted to us, are secure and available, and, as a Bauer Five-Star rated bank, we will uphold those responsibilities while we continue to take care of our Team Members and their families.

Besides the additional sanitation measures we are taking to keep our buildings clean, the MCB management team is working with team members and affiliated vendor partners to manage much of our operations remotely. In light of that, MCB is adjusting its branch operating procedures until further notice.

Beginning Thursday, March 19, 2020, please note these changes:
• Branch drive-thru locations will remain open, while our lobbies will be closed.
• However, if you require a personal meeting, please make an appointment or call when you arrive. Examples of appointment business may be:
· Large or complicated transactions
· Discuss loans, sign documents and/or open accounts
· Safety deposit boxes
· If you do come into the bank, we ask that you only do so if you are feeling well. We will then direct you to
where we will handle your business in a safe, healthy manner.
• We are limiting face-to-face contact as much possible. We encourage you to call your local branch or your banker if you have questions, issues, concerns, or need information. See phone numbers below.

We encourage you to use these other convenient ways to bank with MCB:
• You may open accounts online at our website.
• Use an ATM to get cash, make deposits, or check your balance.
• If you have a CD due for renewal, you may call your local branch, and we can mail you the necessary documents.
• Use the secure night deposit box at each MCB location for deposits after hours.
• Online banking is available 24 hours a day to check your account balances, transfer money between accounts, set up mobile deposit of checks, and pay bills.
• You may also access online banking with the MCB mobile app.
• If you need assistance, contact our Electronic Banking Department at ebanking@mcb.com.

If you would like to receive this type of notice via email, please email info@mcb.com with the subject line: 'Add Me.' We will use this email as your authorization to send you electronic notifications to the specified email address.

Our commitment to your financial security and access is unwavering, and we appreciate your trust and confidence as we proceed in these dynamic times. MCB will continue to monitor this ever-evolving situation on a daily basis, and will update our website as other changes become necessary. If you ever have questions, concerns, or need any assistance, contact your MCB banker or a branch location near you.

Sincerely,
William E. Edwards, III
President & CEO

Disclaimer

Mountain Commerce Bancorp Inc. published this content on 18 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 March 2020 20:47:05 UTC
