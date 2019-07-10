Mountaingate Capital : Completes Investment in RevUnit

RevUnit LLC (“RevUnit”), a premier digital strategy and product studio helping enterprises digitally transform operations, today announced it has received a strategic investment from Denver-based middle market private equity firm, Mountaingate Capital (“Mountaingate").

RevUnit was founded in 2012 when colleagues Joe Saumweber and Michael Paladino set out to find a better way to do what they love: build human-centric technology. The name RevUnit comes from joining the ideas of revving up business transformation with units of cross-functional technology experts. RevUnit has evolved into a leading digital consultancy providing innovative strategy and bespoke technology solutions centered around operational transformation for an impressive roster of enterprise clients. RevUnit’s design culture enables the re-imagining of business-critical workflows which helps clients overcome obstacles of scale, complexity, and innovation. RevUnit is partnering with Mountaingate to accelerate its growth organically as well as through strategic acquisitions.

“We chose Mountaingate because we found a strong alignment in culture and we were really impressed with their proven track record of helping companies like ours scale responsibly,” said Joe Saumweber, Co-Founder. “We focus on our culture intently so finding a business partner who not only respected, but also aligned with that culture was critical for us,” added Michael Paladino, Co-Founder.

Mountaingate is a leading buy-and-build focused middle market private equity firm based in Denver, CO, and was recently named one of the Top 50 best Private Equity Firms for Entrepreneurs by Inc. The investment in RevUnit marks the seventh platform investment for Mountaingate in its debut fund. All seven investments supported founder-entrepreneurs.

“We are very excited to partner with RevUnit’s deep and passionate leadership team. RevUnit is a forward-thinking leader in helping clients digitally transform operations to make significant progress in productivity, efficiency and employee engagement,” said Bennett Thompson, Managing Director at Mountaingate. “Many companies claim to focus on their customer, but I’ve seldom seen a business that partners so seamlessly with its customers. RevUnit truly lives its mission to help enterprises transform.”

RevUnit was advised by Equiteq and law firm Hogan Lovells, LLC, while Mountaingate was advised by law firm Kirkland & Ellis LLP. CIBC Bank USA provided additional financing for the transaction.

RevUnit is a premier digital strategy and product studio helping enterprise workforces leverage technology to WorkBetter. Since founding in 2012, RevUnit has grown its team to well over 100 members and earned a reputation for delivering its best-in-class software development capabilities combined with a unique focus on employee engagement and internal productivity applications. In addition to being consistently honored as a “Best Place to Work,” RevUnit has been named to the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies, as well as the Entrepreneur 360 list of America’s most innovative businesses. RevUnit is based in Bentonville, AR, with additional offices in Las Vegas, NV and in the Austin-San Antonio, TX corridor. More information on RevUnit can be found at https://revunit.com/.

Mountaingate Capital, based in Denver, CO, is a private equity firm that specializes in building and empowering middle market companies with strong growth potential and engaged leadership teams. The firm was launched by a team of partners with deep investment expertise in four distinct market sectors: marketing services, business services, specialty distribution and specialty manufacturing. Mountaingate’s focus on organic growth coupled with its proven customer-centric buy-and-build approach for add-on acquisitions creates more value for the end customer, while forging stronger, more collaborative, and more successful investment partnerships with management teams. In 2017, Mountaingate announced the close of its first fund with $395 million in capital commitments. Mountaingate targets investments in new platform companies typically with $5 million to $25 million of EBITDA. For more information on Mountaingate, please visit www.mountaingate.com.

