Mountaingate Capital : Platform Elite SEM Acquires Amazon Marketing Agency CPC Strategy

Award-winning digital marketing agency Elite SEM announced that it
recently acquired CPC Strategy, the San Diego-based agency known for its
expertise in retail, ecommerce, and specifically the Amazon channel,
where it expects to derive more than half of its revenue in 2018. The
combination with CPC Strategy adds critical scale to Elite’s rapidly
growing Amazon practice, bolsters the depth of its expertise in search
and social, and also delivers a powerful technology asset in CPC’s
proprietary CAPx media and bid optimization platform. The transaction
marks Elite SEM’s third acquisition since partnering with Mountaingate
Capital in 2017.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180910005790/en/
CPC Strategy, with a team of over 125 employees, works with both brands
and sellers and provides services including strategy and advisory, media
planning and placement, creative and content services, and data and
analytics. Clients include Pfizer, Reef, Guthy Renker, The Honest
Company, Hallmark, Nestle, Comvita, Riddell, Unilever’s Seventh
Generation, and Nutrisystem, as well as many Amazon-only sellers.
“The acquisition of CPC Strategy is our response to the escalating
demand from Elite’s most successful clients for strategy and execution
in the Amazon marketplace, including its media offerings, creative
services, and analytics, and the integration of Amazon with other
performance media channels. More than a year ago we set out on a mission
to find a solution at scale to meet this demand, and no alternative came
close to CPC Strategy,” said Zach Morrison, President, Elite SEM. “We’re
thrilled to welcome an outstanding team of true digital media thought
leaders to the Elite partnership.”
The combined entity will have approximately 500 performance media
specialists, integrated media strategists, and data scientists. Both
companies have a deep commitment to creating the best possible work
environment, based on meritocracy, resulting in superior client service
and retention. The acquisition follows Elite SEM’s ‘Experts Only’
operating model, which maintains and develops specialization around each
practice area while bringing a holistic approach to clients through
Integrated Media Strategy and Marketing Science.
“For our clients and for our dedicated team members, the benefits of
joining forces with one of the most respected and successful agencies in
our space were very convincing. We are aligned strategically and
extremely motivated to continue to build innovative solutions that drive
improved client results through digital media with our new partners at
Elite and also Mountaingate Capital,” said Rick Backus, CEO of CPC
Strategy. “Together we have one of the strongest, most experienced, and
most tenured management benches in the performance marketing industry
and have never been more bullish on our future.”
“This transaction brings together two outstanding management teams and
is an ideal match on culture and strategy, as both companies have a
distinguished history of leveraging technology and human capital in the
digital media marketplace. We are excited to see the benefits of joining
forces accrue to all of our stakeholders, most importantly our clients
and our employees,” commented Mountaingate Managing Director Colton King.
The acquisition includes CPC Strategy’s proprietary Amazon media and bid
optimization platform, CAPx, which provides a substantial competitive
advantage through both efficiency and efficacy gains, resulting in
superior service and performance gains for their clients. While Elite
SEM will continue to work with industry partners and third-party
technology, this proprietary solution enables strategy and service teams
to address market gaps and provide the best platform recommendation for
clients.
Elite SEM is an award-winning digital marketing agency founded on
Search and focused on holistic performance-driven digital marketing.
Through organic growth and acquisitions of OrionCKB, Email Aptitude, and
now CPC Strategy, Elite's expertise spans Paid Search, SEO, Shopping &
Feed, Paid Social, Display Advertising, Amazon & Marketplaces, Affiliate
Marketing, Conversion Rate Optimization (CRO), CRM, Email Marketing, and
Creative Services – collectively supported by Integrated Media Strategy
and Analytics/Marketing Science teams. From discovery through
acquisition, retention, reactivation and loyalty, Elite's services span
all stages of an integrated marketing strategy and through the entire
customer journey allowing leading industry brands to effectively and
strategically evaluate digital marketing spend and increase
cross-channel performance. Clients include: Bombas, Timex, the San
Antonio Spurs, U.S. Polo Assn., Adore Me, Tourneau, Tatcha, Francesca's,
Einstein Bagels, Tommy Bahama, Melissa & Doug, Hugo Boss, Theory,
Aaptiv, Zipcar and Terminix.
Elite SEM has won several prestigious industry awards and accolades for
both their culture and performance. Elite's commitment to people and
performance has cemented their position as one of the top digital
marketing agencies in North America. For more information, visit www.elitesem.com.
Mountaingate Capital is a private equity firm based in Denver
that specializes in building and empowering lower middle market
companies with strong growth potential and engaged leadership teams. The
firm was launched by a team of partners with deep investment expertise
in four distinct market sectors: marketing services, business/industrial
services, specialty distribution and specialty manufacturing, including
medical devices. Mountaingate’s focus on organic growth coupled with its
proven customer-centric buy-and-build approach for add-on acquisitions
and shared equity ownership with management creates more value for the
end customer, while forging stronger, more collaborative, and more
successful investment partnerships with management teams. In 2017,
Mountaingate announced the close of its first fund with $395 million in
capital commitments. Mountaingate targets investments in new platform
companies typically with $5 million to $25 million of EBITDA. For more
information on Mountaingate, please visit http://mountaingate.com/.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180910005790/en/