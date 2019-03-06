Log in
Mouser Electronics Named Distributor of the Year by Amphenol SV Microwave

03/06/2019 | 11:21am EST

Mouser Electronics, Inc., the industry's leading New Product Introduction (NPI) distributor with the widest selection of semiconductors and electronic components, has been named 2018 Distributor of the Year by Amphenol SV Microwave, a leader in the radio frequency (RF) microwave industry. Mouser carries a full line of Amphenol SV Microwave RF connectors and cable assemblies.

Representatives from Mouser Electronics receive the Distributor of the Year award from Amphenol SV Microwave. Pictured left to right are Carol Fleming, Kelley Nall, Gina Garza, Andrew Dinsdale, Krystal Jackson, Tom Lockard, Jordan Loughner, and Subi Katragadda. (Photo: Business Wire)

The Distributor of the Year award recognizes Mouser for continued growth in customer counts and POS, NPI investments, and technology and innovation advancements. SV Microwave also lauded Mouser for continued focus on mindshare and best practice improvements.

“Congratulations to Mouser Electronics on this well-deserved award,” said Andrew Dinsdale, Director of Marketing, Amphenol SV Microwave. “Amphenol SV Microwave and Mouser enjoy a strategic partnership, and we are pleased to recognize the Mouser team for their exceptional work.”

“We are honored to receive this award and thank Amphenol SV Microwave for the recognition,” said Krystal Jackson, Mouser Vice President of Supplier Management. “Amphenol SV Microwave is a valued partner, and we look forward to many years of continued success.”

In the past ten years, Mouser has received several awards from Amphenol Corporation and its subsidiaries. In 2016, Amphenol SV Microwave presented Mouser with the Business Development Award. Mouser received Amphenol Corporation’s 2015 Best Global Performance Award in conjunction with TTI, as well as the Distributor of the Year Award from Amphenol Industrial, after being honored with Amphenol Corporation’s Global Excellence Award in 2014. In 2013, Mouser was recognized globally with the Amphenol Corporation Global Partnership Award for Distributor Excellence and was named the 2013 Distributor of the Year by Amphenol Industrial.

To learn more about the range of Amphenol SV Microwave products available from Mouser Electronics, visit www.mouser.com/svmicrowave.

With its broad product line and unsurpassed customer service, Mouser strives to empower innovation among design engineers and buyers by delivering advanced technologies. Mouser stocks the world’s widest selection of the latest semiconductors and electronic components for the newest design projects. Mouser Electronics’ website is continually updated and offers advanced search methods to help customers quickly locate inventory. Mouser.com also houses data sheets, supplier-specific reference designs, application notes, technical design information, and engineering tools.

About Mouser Electronics

Mouser Electronics, a Berkshire Hathaway company, is an award-winning, authorized semiconductor and electronic component distributor focused on rapid New Product Introductions from its manufacturing partners for electronic design engineers and buyers. The global distributor’s website, Mouser.com, is available in multiple languages and currencies and features more than 5 million products from over 750 manufacturers. Mouser offers 23 support locations around the world to provide best-in-class customer service and ships globally to over 600,000 customers in more than 220 countries/territories from its 750,000 sq. ft. state-of-the-art facility south of Dallas, Texas. For more information, visit www.mouser.com.

Trademarks

Mouser and Mouser Electronics are registered trademarks of Mouser Electronics, Inc. All other products, logos, and company names mentioned herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.


© Business Wire 2019
