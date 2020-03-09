Mouser Electronics Named Global High Service Distributor of the Year by TE Connectivity

Mouser Electronics, Inc., the authorized global distributor with the newest semiconductors and electronic components, has received the Global High Service Distributor of the Year Award for the sixth time from TE Connectivity (TE), a world leader in connectivity and sensors. The top distribution award recognizes Mouser’s 2019 performance based on sales growth, market share growth, customer growth and business plan performance.

“Mouser delivers exceptional service to our mutual customers, and I am very pleased to recognize them with this award,” said Karen Leggio, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Channel, at TE. “Mouser’s track record of achievement with TE, including receiving the Global High Service Distributor of the Year Award six times, is a testament to our strong and successful partnership.”

“We are incredibly honored to receive this prestigious award, and thank TE for recognizing the outstanding efforts of our teams around the world,” said Glenn Smith, Mouser Electronics’ President and CEO. “TE is an industry leader and a valued business partner. We look forward to our continued mutual success.”

Last year, Mouser received TE’s APAC Customer Expansion Award, Japan Customer Expansion Award, and EMEA Customer Expansion Award, as well as the Americas Application Tooling Business Unit Distributor of the Year and Americas Data and Devices Business Unit Distributor of the Year Awards. Mouser received the TE Global High Service Distributor of the Year Award in 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, and again in 2019.

Mouser stocks a broad selection of TE products for industries and applications, including automotive, industrial, harsh environments, data communications, consumer devices and aerospace and defense. To learn more about the newest TE products available from Mouser Electronics, visit https://www.mouser.com/manufacturer/TE-Connectivity/.

As an authorized distributor, Mouser Electronics is focused on the rapid introduction of new products and technologies, giving customers an edge and helping speed time to market. Over 800 semiconductor and electronic component manufacturers count on Mouser to help them introduce their products into the global marketplace. Mouser's customers can expect 100% certified, genuine products that are fully traceable from each manufacturer.

With its broad product line and unsurpassed customer service, Mouser strives to empower innovation among design engineers and buyers by delivering advanced technologies. Mouser stocks the world’s widest selection of the latest semiconductors and electronic components for the newest design projects. Mouser Electronics’ website is continually updated and offers advanced search methods to help customers quickly locate inventory. Mouser.com also houses data sheets, supplier-specific reference designs, application notes, technical design information, and engineering tools.

About Mouser Electronics

Mouser Electronics, a Berkshire Hathaway company, is an award-winning, authorized semiconductor and electronic component distributor focused on rapid New Product Introductions from its manufacturing partners for electronic design engineers and buyers. The global distributor's website, Mouser.com, is available in multiple languages and currencies and features more than 5 million products from over 800 manufacturers. Mouser offers 27 support locations around the world to provide best-in-class customer service and ships globally to over 630,000 customers in 223 countries/territories from its 750,000 sq. ft. state-of-the-art facility south of Dallas, Texas. For more information, visit www.mouser.com.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity is a $13 billion global industrial technology leader creating a safer, sustainable, productive, and connected future. Our broad range of connectivity and sensor solutions, proven in the harshest environments, enable advancements in transportation, industrial applications, medical technology, energy, data communications, and the home. With nearly 80,000 employees, including more than 8,000 engineers, working alongside customers in approximately 150 countries, TE ensures that EVERY CONNECTION COUNTS. Learn more at www.te.com.

