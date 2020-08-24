Mouser Electronics Names Its 2020 Best-in-Class Award Winners

Mouser Electronics congratulates the 2020 winners of its annual Mouser Best-in-Class Awards. “We are excited to recognize these extraordinary individuals. Each year, we select our Best-in-Class Award winners from hundreds of business colleagues,” said Jeff Newell, Mouser Electronics’ Senior Vice President of Products. “We want to thank all of these dedicated professionals. You have played a key role in helping us serve our customers with both your newest products, as well as the largest breadth of product in your channel. Thank you and congratulations!”

Winners of the Mouser Best-in-Class Award are selected using five main criteria: Strategically partnering with the Mouser team; promoting product lines and working together on new product launches; finding creative solutions to grow market share mutually for both companies; maximizing Mouser’s unique value proposition within their own businesses; and championing Mouser within their organizations.

2020 Mouser Best-in-Class Award Winners:

Tim Fredricks, Advantech

Annette Tyler, Amphenol

Sumit Awasthi, Analog Devices

Mary Benetti-Condon, Bel Fuse Inc.

Diane Laegeler, Digi

Hailey Kamen, Henkel

Markus Rick, Infineon Technologies

Ivy Spidale, Littelfuse

Fred Bell, Molex

Todd Oelerich, Nichicon

Bob Johnson, NXP Semiconductors

Tammy Stine, TE Connectivity

Joe Haukos, Würth Elektronik

This year, Mouser also recognized the individual who has achieved the President's Award honors. The President’s Award honors the exemplary individuals from Mouser’s supplier partners who have won the Best-in-Class Award five or more times, demonstrating consistent top performance. This year’s Wall of Fame and President’s Award Winner is Sumit Awasthi of Analog Devices.

“As one of the highest and rarest recognitions that Mouser gives to colleagues at our suppliers, the President’s Award represents our profound respect and appreciation for exceptional teamwork,” said Glenn Smith, President and CEO of Mouser Electronics. “Sumit’s stewardship of the Analog Devices–Mouser relationship has been essential to our mutual success, and all of Mouser joins me in congratulating him on this well-deserved President’s Award.”

To learn more about the awards and recipients, visit https://www.mouser.com/bestinclass/.

