Mouser Electronics Names Its 2020 Best-in-Class Award Winners

08/24/2020 | 02:11pm EDT

Mouser Electronics congratulates the 2020 winners of its annual Mouser Best-in-Class Awards. “We are excited to recognize these extraordinary individuals. Each year, we select our Best-in-Class Award winners from hundreds of business colleagues,” said Jeff Newell, Mouser Electronics’ Senior Vice President of Products. “We want to thank all of these dedicated professionals. You have played a key role in helping us serve our customers with both your newest products, as well as the largest breadth of product in your channel. Thank you and congratulations!”

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200824005511/en/

Mouser Electronics congratulates the winners of its annual Best-in-Class Awards, which celebrate manufacturer partners who demonstrate exemplary teamwork. (Photo: Business Wire)

Mouser Electronics congratulates the winners of its annual Best-in-Class Awards, which celebrate manufacturer partners who demonstrate exemplary teamwork. (Photo: Business Wire)

Winners of the Mouser Best-in-Class Award are selected using five main criteria: Strategically partnering with the Mouser team; promoting product lines and working together on new product launches; finding creative solutions to grow market share mutually for both companies; maximizing Mouser’s unique value proposition within their own businesses; and championing Mouser within their organizations.

2020 Mouser Best-in-Class Award Winners:
Tim Fredricks, Advantech
Annette Tyler, Amphenol
Sumit Awasthi, Analog Devices
Mary Benetti-Condon, Bel Fuse Inc.
Diane Laegeler, Digi
Hailey Kamen, Henkel
Markus Rick, Infineon Technologies
Ivy Spidale, Littelfuse
Fred Bell, Molex
Todd Oelerich, Nichicon
Bob Johnson, NXP Semiconductors
Tammy Stine, TE Connectivity
Joe Haukos, Würth Elektronik

This year, Mouser also recognized the individual who has achieved the President's Award honors. The President’s Award honors the exemplary individuals from Mouser’s supplier partners who have won the Best-in-Class Award five or more times, demonstrating consistent top performance. This year’s Wall of Fame and President’s Award Winner is Sumit Awasthi of Analog Devices.

“As one of the highest and rarest recognitions that Mouser gives to colleagues at our suppliers, the President’s Award represents our profound respect and appreciation for exceptional teamwork,” said Glenn Smith, President and CEO of Mouser Electronics. “Sumit’s stewardship of the Analog Devices–Mouser relationship has been essential to our mutual success, and all of Mouser joins me in congratulating him on this well-deserved President’s Award.”

To learn more about the awards and recipients, visit https://www.mouser.com/bestinclass/.

With its broad product line and unsurpassed customer service, Mouser strives to empower innovation among design engineers and buyers by delivering advanced technologies. Mouser stocks the world’s widest selection of the latest semiconductors and electronic components for the newest design projects. Mouser Electronics’ website is continually updated and offers advanced search methods to help customers quickly locate inventory. Mouser.com also houses data sheets, supplier-specific reference designs, application notes, technical design information, and engineering tools.

About Mouser Electronics

Mouser Electronics, a Berkshire Hathaway company, is an award-winning, authorized semiconductor and electronic component distributor focused on rapid New Product Introductions from its manufacturing partners for electronic design engineers and buyers. The global distributor's website, Mouser.com, is available in multiple languages and currencies and features more than 5 million products from over 800 manufacturers. Mouser offers 27 support locations around the world to provide best-in-class customer service and ships globally to over 630,000 customers in 223 countries/territories from its 1 million sq. ft. state-of-the-art facilities south of Dallas, Texas. For more information, visit www.mouser.com.

Trademarks

Mouser and Mouser Electronics are registered trademarks of Mouser Electronics, Inc. All other products, logos, and company names mentioned herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.


© Business Wire 2020
