Mouser Electronics Opens New Customer Service Center in Vietnam

07/29/2019 | 02:21pm EDT

Global Authorized Distributor Now Provides 26 Locations Worldwide

Mouser Electronics, Inc. today announced the opening of its Vietnam Customer Service Center, in Ho Chi Minh City. This new customer service center, located in the iconic Bitexco Financial Tower, will support local electronic design engineers, buyers and hardware innovators, helping them to locate the newest products for their designs. Mouser now has 26 service locations worldwide, with 10 locations in the Asia Pacific region.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190729005556/en/

Mouser Electronics announces the opening of its Vietnam Customer Service Center, in Ho Chi Minh City. The new customer service center will support local electronic design engineers, buyers and hardware innovators, helping them to locate the newest products for their designs. (Photo: Business Wire)

The electronics industry in Vietnam has seen rapid growth in the past decade and is quickly becoming an important hub for global original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and electronics manufacturing services (EMS). Ho Chi Minh City, the country’s largest city, hosts many electronics markets and an increasing number of manufacturing services that have spurred demand for electronic components.

“In Vietnam, our business has grown around 180 percent in the last five years,” stated Mark Burr-Lonnon, Mouser’s Senior Vice President of Global Service & EMEA and APAC Business. “We are very excited about this exceptional growth and look forward to providing a local presence to better serve customers throughout Vietnam in local languages and time zones.”

As the global authorized distributor with the newest semiconductors and electronic components, Mouser gives design engineers, buyers and innovators easy access to the newest electronic components and comprehensive design resources. The Services and Tools site, available on Mouser.com, makes it easy for customers to search for products, personalize their orders and access their previous purchases, helping to speed time-to-market. With real-time availability 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, the site's many resources offer unique capabilities that help customers in their design and creation processes.

Mouser has been offering products and services to engineers across Vietnam through its comprehensive website, Mouser.vn, as well as via phone, email and fax. The new customer support center will better support existing customers while also enhancing Mouser's overall marketing efforts to serve new customers in the area.

With its broad product line and unsurpassed customer service, Mouser strives to empower innovation among design engineers and buyers by delivering advanced technologies. Mouser stocks the world’s widest selection of the latest semiconductors and electronic components for the newest design projects. Mouser Electronics’ website is continually updated and offers advanced search methods to help customers quickly locate inventory. Mouser.com also houses data sheets, supplier-specific reference designs, application notes, technical design information, and engineering tools.

About Mouser Electronics

Mouser Electronics, a Berkshire Hathaway company, is an award-winning, authorized semiconductor and electronic component distributor focused on rapid New Product Introductions from its manufacturing partners for electronic design engineers and buyers. The global distributor’s website, Mouser.com, is available in multiple languages and currencies and features more than 5 million products from over 750 manufacturers. Mouser offers 26 support locations around the world to provide best-in-class customer service and ships globally to over 600,000 customers in more than 220 countries/territories from its 750,000 sq. ft. state-of-the-art facility south of Dallas, Texas. For more information, visit www.mouser.com.

Trademarks

Mouser and Mouser Electronics are registered trademarks of Mouser Electronics, Inc. All other products, logos, and company names mentioned herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.


© Business Wire 2019
