Mouser Electronics Receives Top Digital Award from KEMET for E-Commerce Excellence

Mouser Electronics, Inc., the authorized global distributor with the newest semiconductors and electronic components, has received the Digital Marketing Partner of the Year award from KEMET for the second consecutive year. The major award — presented last year for the first time — recognizes Mouser’s global distribution capabilities and digital marketing expertise.

The Digital Marketing Partner of the Year FY19 award acknowledges Mouser's superior performance in a variety of areas, including e-marketing results, new product introductions, customer count growth and overall process excellence.

“This award recognizes the exceptional work Mouser Electronics has done for KEMET, and we proudly recognize them for the second year in a row,” said Johnny Boan, KEMET Vice President, Global Distribution. “This year, KEMET celebrates 100 years and Mouser has been an essential partner in our story, helping to build our brand and bring our products to their wide customer base. Mouser’s committed partnership ensured our mutual success in 2019.”

“Mouser is honored to be recognized with this important award,” said Tom Busher, Vice President of Supplier Management. “Our customers expect the latest technologies and components with superlative service; together with KEMET we strive to exceed these expectations.”

KEMET Corporation offers customers the broadest selection of capacitor technologies in the industry, along with an expanding range of electromechanical devices, electromagnetic compatibility solutions and supercapacitors. To learn more about the wide range of KEMET products available at Mouser Electronics, visit www.mouser.com/Kemet-Electronics.

With its broad product line and unsurpassed customer service, Mouser strives to empower innovation among design engineers and buyers by delivering advanced technologies. Mouser stocks the world’s widest selection of the latest semiconductors and electronic components for the newest design projects. Mouser Electronics’ website is continually updated and offers advanced search methods to help customers quickly locate inventory. Mouser.com also houses data sheets, supplier-specific reference designs, application notes, technical design information, and engineering tools.

About Mouser Electronics

Mouser Electronics, a Berkshire Hathaway company, is an award-winning, authorized semiconductor and electronic component distributor focused on rapid New Product Introductions from its manufacturing partners for electronic design engineers and buyers. The global distributor’s website, Mouser.com, is available in multiple languages and currencies and features more than 5 million products from over 750 manufacturers. Mouser offers 25 support locations around the world to provide best-in-class customer service and ships globally to over 600,000 customers in more than 220 countries/territories from its 750,000 sq. ft. state-of-the-art facility south of Dallas, Texas. For more information, visit www.mouser.com.

About KEMET

Founded in 1919, KEMET Corporation is a leading global manufacturer of electronic components that meet the highest standards for quality, delivery and service. The company offers its customers the broadest selection of capacitor technologies in the industry, along with an expanding range of sensors, actuators and electromagnetic compatibility solutions. KEMET operates manufacturing facilities, sales and distribution centers around the world.

