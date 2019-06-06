Mouser Electronics Receives Top Digital Award from KEMET for E-Commerce Excellence

Mouser
Electronics, Inc., the authorized global distributor with the newest
semiconductors and electronic components, has received the Digital
Marketing Partner of the Year award from KEMET
for the second consecutive year. The major award — presented last year
for the first time — recognizes Mouser’s global distribution
capabilities and digital marketing expertise.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190606005743/en/
Mouser Electronics received the Digital Marketing Partner of the Year award from KEMET for the second consecutive year. The major award recognizes Mouser's global distribution capabilities and digital marketing expertise. (Photo: Business Wire)
The Digital Marketing Partner of the Year FY19 award acknowledges
Mouser's superior performance in a variety of areas, including
e-marketing results, new product introductions, customer count growth
and overall process excellence.
“This award recognizes the exceptional work Mouser Electronics has done
for KEMET, and we proudly recognize them for the second year in a row,”
said Johnny Boan, KEMET Vice President, Global Distribution. “This year,
KEMET celebrates 100 years and Mouser has been an essential partner in
our story, helping to build our brand and bring our products to their
wide customer base. Mouser’s committed partnership ensured our mutual
success in 2019.”
“Mouser is honored to be recognized with this important award,” said Tom
Busher, Vice President of Supplier Management. “Our customers expect the
latest technologies and components with superlative service; together
with KEMET we strive to exceed these expectations.”
KEMET Corporation offers customers the broadest selection of capacitor
technologies in the industry, along with an expanding range of
electromechanical devices, electromagnetic compatibility solutions and
supercapacitors. To learn more about the wide range of KEMET products
available at Mouser Electronics, visit www.mouser.com/Kemet-Electronics.
With its broad product line and unsurpassed customer service, Mouser
strives to empower innovation among design engineers and buyers by
delivering advanced technologies. Mouser stocks the world’s widest
selection of the latest semiconductors and electronic components for the
newest design projects. Mouser Electronics’ website is continually
updated and offers advanced search methods to help customers quickly
locate inventory. Mouser.com also houses data sheets, supplier-specific
reference designs, application notes, technical design information, and
engineering tools.
About Mouser Electronics
Mouser Electronics, a Berkshire Hathaway company, is an award-winning,
authorized semiconductor and electronic component distributor focused on
rapid New Product Introductions from its manufacturing partners for
electronic design engineers and buyers. The global distributor’s
website, Mouser.com, is available in multiple languages and currencies
and features more than 5 million products from over 750 manufacturers.
Mouser offers 25 support locations around the world to provide
best-in-class customer service and ships globally to over 600,000
customers in more than 220 countries/territories from its 750,000 sq.
ft. state-of-the-art facility south of Dallas, Texas. For more
information, visit www.mouser.com.
About KEMET
Founded in 1919, KEMET Corporation is a leading global manufacturer of
electronic components that meet the highest standards for quality,
delivery and service. The company offers its customers the broadest
selection of capacitor technologies in the industry, along with an
expanding range of sensors, actuators and electromagnetic compatibility
solutions. KEMET operates manufacturing facilities, sales and
distribution centers around the world.
Trademarks
Mouser and Mouser Electronics are registered trademarks of Mouser
Electronics, Inc. All other products, logos, and company names mentioned
herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190606005743/en/