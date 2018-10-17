Mouser Electronics and Grant Imahara Launch New Series All Things IoT about Technology Redefining How We Live

Mouser Electronics Inc. and celebrity engineer Grant Imahara today released a new video introducing All Things IoT, the latest series in Mouser’s award-winning Empowering Innovation Together™ program. The All Things IoT series is sponsored by Mouser’s valued suppliers Digi International, Maxim Integrated, Murata and TE Connectivity.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181017005655/en/

Global distributor Mouser Electronics and engineer spokesperson Grant Imahara team up to launch All Things IoT, the latest series in Mouser's Empowering Innovation Together program. The new series kicks off with Imahara's visit to the HPE IoT Innovation Lab in Houston to learn how the Internet of Things is impacting our workplaces and cities. To learn more, visit www.mouser.com/empowering-innovation/all-things-iot. (Photo: Business Wire)

In the new video, Imahara and Mouser explore the complexities of life rooted in the Internet of Things (IoT), starting with a visit to a smart tiny house. There, Imahara discovers how home automation enhances comfort in smaller spaces while lowering energy costs. Imahara then travels to the HPE IoT Innovation Lab to learn about wide-scale benefits of All Things IoT — from a power company’s use of smart meters to a petrochemical company’s sensor-based “Refinery of the Future.”

“IoT is poised to change how we interact with our environment, from small corners of our homes to massive urban spaces,” said Glenn Smith, President and CEO of Mouser Electronics. “These innovative technologies will make our lives easier and more comfortable while helping to significantly improve the environment on multiple levels.”

“IoT and Industrial IoT will be true game changers that save time and significant amounts of money for individuals and companies alike. I anticipate that most every home, office and city will be fully connected in our children’s lifetimes,” added Imahara.

To learn more about Mouser’s Empowering Innovation Together series, visit www.mouser.com/empowering-innovation and follow Mouser on Facebook and Twitter. To watch the new video, go to https://youtu.be/tKxvycCR6lM.

About Mouser Electronics

Mouser Electronics, a Berkshire Hathaway company, is an award-winning, authorized semiconductor and electronic component distributor focused on rapid New Product Introductions from its manufacturing partners for electronic design engineers and buyers. The global distributor's website, Mouser.com, is available in multiple languages and currencies and features more than 5 million products from over 700 manufacturers. Mouser offers 23 support locations around the world to provide best-in-class customer service and ships globally to over 600,000 customers in more than 220 countries/territories from its 750,000 sq. ft. state-of-the-art facility south of Dallas, Texas. For more information, visit www.mouser.com.

About Grant Imahara

Well known in the engineering community, Grant Imahara has paired his engineering expertise with a successful TV and film career. In addition to his roles on MythBusters and BattleBots, Imahara has worked on many famous robotic characters, including R2-D2 from Star Wars, the talking robot skeleton sidekick Geoff Peterson from The Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson, and the Energizer Bunny.

Trademarks

Mouser and Mouser Electronics are registered trademarks of Mouser Electronics, Inc. All other products, logos, and company names mentioned herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181017005655/en/