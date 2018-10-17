Mouser Electronics and Grant Imahara Launch New Series All Things IoT about Technology Redefining How We Live

Mouser
Electronics Inc. and celebrity engineer Grant Imahara today released
a new video introducing All
Things IoT, the latest series in Mouser’s award-winning Empowering
Innovation Together™ program. The All Things IoT series is sponsored
by Mouser’s valued suppliers Digi
International, Maxim
Integrated, Murata
and TE
Connectivity.
In the new video,
Imahara and Mouser explore the complexities of life rooted in the
Internet of Things (IoT), starting with a visit to a smart tiny house.
There, Imahara discovers how home automation enhances comfort in smaller
spaces while lowering energy costs. Imahara then travels to the HPE IoT
Innovation Lab to learn about wide-scale benefits of All
Things IoT — from a power company’s use of smart meters to a
petrochemical company’s sensor-based “Refinery of the Future.”
“IoT is poised to change how we interact with our environment, from
small corners of our homes to massive urban spaces,” said Glenn Smith,
President and CEO of Mouser Electronics. “These innovative technologies
will make our lives easier and more comfortable while helping to
significantly improve the environment on multiple levels.”
“IoT and Industrial IoT will be true game changers that save time and
significant amounts of money for individuals and companies alike. I
anticipate that most every home, office and city will be fully connected
in our children’s lifetimes,” added Imahara.
To watch the new video, go to https://youtu.be/tKxvycCR6lM.
